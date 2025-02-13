rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Flying putti by Francesco Albani
Save
Edit Image
puttivintage black paintsketchfrancesco albanifacepersonartvintage
Transform your home Instagram post template, editable text
Transform your home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963818/transform-your-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Apollo pursues Daphne by Francesco Albani
Apollo pursues Daphne by Francesco Albani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920805/apollo-pursues-daphneFree Image from public domain license
Interior painting Instagram post template, editable text
Interior painting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963800/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Landscape with a farm
Landscape with a farm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712210/landscape-with-farmFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Theresias, the Sage of Thebes, holding a globe, standing in a niche
Theresias, the Sage of Thebes, holding a globe, standing in a niche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809926/theresias-the-sage-thebes-holding-globe-standing-nicheFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
An angel wreaths a kneeling woman and a kneeling soldier, while two angels in the clouds come flying with palm branches and…
An angel wreaths a kneeling woman and a kneeling soldier, while two angels in the clouds come flying with palm branches and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821523/image-clouds-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The archway of the Doge's Palace towards the Piazzetta by Francesco Guardi
The archway of the Doge's Palace towards the Piazzetta by Francesco Guardi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921934/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study for a triton with two putti and another for Neptune with a putto by Giuseppe Alabardi
Study for a triton with two putti and another for Neptune with a putto by Giuseppe Alabardi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923041/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Scream, mental health, depression, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
The Scream, mental health, depression, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621733/the-scream-mental-health-depression-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
A woman with a scroll in her left and a trowel in her right hand, leaning on a celestial globe
A woman with a scroll in her left and a trowel in her right hand, leaning on a celestial globe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822969/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man and woman with attendants, in the background a fire
Man and woman with attendants, in the background a fire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809510/man-and-woman-with-attendants-the-background-fireFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The dinner at Emmaus
The dinner at Emmaus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809522/the-dinner-emmausFree Image from public domain license
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729574/png-beautiful-black-blueView license
King Henry III, Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Cardinal San Sisto are received by the Venetian Patriarch Giovanni Trevisan on…
King Henry III, Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Cardinal San Sisto are received by the Venetian Patriarch Giovanni Trevisan on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dreamer poster template, editable text and design
Dreamer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman with a jar on her head seen from behind, two women with a cloth in the background
Woman with a jar on her head seen from behind, two women with a cloth in the background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820544/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Solomon worships other gods
Solomon worships other gods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792064/solomon-worships-other-godsFree Image from public domain license
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of a man, half-length, facing left
Portrait of a man, half-length, facing left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809648/portrait-man-half-length-facing-leftFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Saint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccini
Saint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922091/saint-francis-assisi-ordains-new-monksFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
The Sabine women negotiate peace between the Romans and the Sabines
The Sabine women negotiate peace between the Romans and the Sabines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809662/the-sabine-women-negotiate-peace-between-the-romans-and-the-sabinesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Battle between Romans and Sarmatians;Marcus Aurelius speaking with two companions outside the camp;embarkation and passage…
Battle between Romans and Sarmatians;Marcus Aurelius speaking with two companions outside the camp;embarkation and passage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923406/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Archangel Michael defeats the devil
Archangel Michael defeats the devil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809901/archangel-michael-defeats-the-devilFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Cygnus, the son of Sthenelus, is transformed into a swan in grief over the death of Phatheon (Ovid's Metamorphoses, II…
Cygnus, the son of Sthenelus, is transformed into a swan in grief over the death of Phatheon (Ovid's Metamorphoses, II…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822645/image-angel-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Six studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
Six studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923408/six-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Temple
The Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Temple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809499/the-presentation-the-virgin-mary-the-templeFree Image from public domain license