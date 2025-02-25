Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintagemarkerstudies painting drawingmodernpublic domain blue artisthand sketch vintagehandpersonStudy of a hand by C. G. PiloOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 945 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5027 x 6382 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable hand-drawn abstract scribble design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15593506/editable-hand-drawn-abstract-scribble-design-element-setView licenseStudy for a portrait, probably by A.G.Moltkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813435/study-for-portrait-probably-agmoltkeFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFemale headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743848/female-headFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824168/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseEnewold Ewaldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815890/enewold-ewaldFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical plant book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView licenseFrederik V as princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816916/frederik-princeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue doodle arrow design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598673/editable-blue-doodle-arrow-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Mrs. Adelgunde Elisabeth Amalia von Scholtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746858/portrait-mrs-adelgunde-elisabeth-amalia-von-scholtenFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380215/black-arrow-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePortrait of Kgl.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725818/portrait-kglFree Image from public domain licenseStudy owl, education graduation collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623158/study-owl-education-graduation-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLady's portrait by C. G. Pilohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923221/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380306/black-arrow-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800370/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Elisabeth Marie Fabritius, née d'Abbestée by C. G. Pilohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924682/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692765/anatomy-class-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of brewer M. Christensen's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801990/portrait-brewer-christensens-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692763/anatomy-class-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseAn old houseReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743283/image-art-nature-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379710/black-arrow-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDeath and the Hussarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736145/death-and-the-hussarFree Image from public domain licenseArrow, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380730/arrow-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDeath and the Hussarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743181/death-and-the-hussarFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380581/black-arrow-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePortrait of an old man with a long beard;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721760/portrait-old-man-with-long-beardFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379754/black-arrow-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseGenre picturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746541/genre-pictureFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown female portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743836/unknown-female-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseNotebook & pencil cartoon character png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970876/notebook-pencil-cartoon-character-png-editable-designView licenseCardinal Fenelonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737686/cardinal-fenelonFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692771/anatomy-class-twitter-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Duchess Antoinette Amalie of Braunschweig-Wolfenbüttelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813215/portrait-duchess-antoinette-amalie-braunschweig-wolfenbuttelFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692773/anatomy-class-email-header-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of brewer M. Christensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802477/portrait-brewer-christensenFree Image from public domain licenseMental health editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088070/mental-health-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Frederik V in armourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802446/portrait-frederik-armourFree Image from public domain license