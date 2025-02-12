Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecoffincarpenterpaintingvintage manplantpersonfruitartThe village carpenter brings the coffin to the dead child by Christen DalsgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 831 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11622 x 8049 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSupport local businesses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667916/support-local-businesses-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe carpenter brings the coffin to the dead childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783844/the-carpenter-brings-the-coffin-the-dead-childFree Image from public domain licenseSmall business support Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667918/small-business-support-instagram-post-templateView licenseMormons Visiting a Country Carpenter by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924705/mormons-visiting-country-carpenterFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView licenseA fisherman shows his daughter a boat sailing away by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924889/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809036/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licensePawn with a village cooper in Sallinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805902/pawn-with-village-cooper-sallingFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseTwo women visit the village artist to see the commissioned grave cross by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922553/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseA young girl asks the village's old postman to deliver a letter by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920853/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloating astronaut galaxy HD wallpaper, space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816347/floating-astronaut-galaxy-wallpaper-space-aestheticView licenseThe Raffenberg Family by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924722/the-raffenberg-family-wilhelm-ferdinand-bendzFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926847/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseA Woman's Solemn Churching after Childbirthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722988/womans-solemn-churching-after-childbirthFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926880/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseA Young Girl in Jutland Writing her Beloved's Name on a Misty Window by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920850/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926925/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseÆgir's Feasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721664/aegirs-feastFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926915/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseInterior study from Vartov Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806058/interior-study-from-vartov-churchFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926930/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926806/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseChristmas room, 13th scene by C. A. Lorentzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922976/christmas-room-13th-sceneFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926884/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licensePortrait of young girl with kiss, profile turned away to left by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923975/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926839/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseUnknown by Christian Andreas Schleisnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924921/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926871/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseStudy from the Limfjorden by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923211/study-from-the-limfjordenFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926867/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseA Beech Wood in May near Iselingen Manor, Zealand by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920502/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926857/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseVenus brings healing herbs to the wounded Aeneas by Hendrik Krockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920579/venus-brings-healing-herbs-the-wounded-aeneasFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926888/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseHomesteaders.An islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800955/homesteadersan-islandFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926920/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseWaiting childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800846/waiting-childrenFree Image from public domain license