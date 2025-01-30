Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagesketchcoin facemedallionemperormedallion headfacepersonartPortrait medallion of Augustus.Roman emperorOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1140 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3242 x 3413 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licensePortrait medallion of Titus Vespianus.Roman emperorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816191/portrait-medallion-titus-vespianusroman-emperorFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licensePortrait medallion of Augustus.Roman emperorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764742/portrait-medallion-augustusroman-emperorFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254075/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseItalian street musicians in a squarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783061/italian-street-musicians-squareFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseThe stairs to the Loggia de' Lanzi, Florencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784681/the-stairs-the-loggia-de-lanzi-florenceFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781733/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licensePortrait of a young woman in contemporary costume, oval framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796722/portrait-young-woman-contemporary-costume-oval-frameFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789081/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseThe four children in a boathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783640/the-four-children-boatFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman png, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781526/financial-investment-businessman-png-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseGoodies in your pockethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783509/goodies-your-pocketFree Image from public domain licenseCute line art doodle set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763837/cute-line-art-doodle-set-editable-designView licenseAllegorical composition;a pair of young men with donkey ears and a seated naked woman, in the background Time and Fauna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794315/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDrink and fries retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525266/drink-and-fries-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licenseOdysseus tells of his life at Alkinooshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792280/odysseus-tells-his-life-alkinoosFree Image from public domain licenseCute line art doodle set in black and white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762633/cute-line-art-doodle-set-black-and-white-editable-designView licenseDetail of the choir stalls in the cathedral of Siena by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924186/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCute line art doodle set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763903/cute-line-art-doodle-set-editable-designView licenseA dying father unites a young couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794075/dying-father-unites-young-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ephemera curious Bulldog, aesthetic collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9177343/editable-ephemera-curious-bulldog-aesthetic-collage-remix-designView licenseTitle copper.The sighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818230/title-copperthe-sightFree Image from public domain licenseEphemera curious Bulldog, editable aesthetic collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178767/ephemera-curious-bulldog-editable-aesthetic-collage-remix-designView licenseA man dressed in robeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793833/man-dressed-robesFree Image from public domain licenseHouse mortgage retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543623/house-mortgage-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licenseBefore bedtimehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783739/before-bedtimeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding peasant with scythe and peasant in town costumehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784425/standing-peasant-with-scythe-and-peasant-town-costumeFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePsyche and the sleeping Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818097/psyche-and-the-sleeping-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman iPhone wallpaper, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789082/png-accessory-accountant-adultView licenseScene from "The Marriage of Figaro"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781012/scene-from-the-marriage-figaroFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman mourning by a grave and a standing puttihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795588/woman-mourning-grave-and-standing-puttiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman financial issues, editable green designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161667/woman-financial-issues-editable-green-designView licenseThe assault in the mountainshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783177/the-assault-the-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe court of love in Narbonnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783268/the-court-love-narbonneFree Image from public domain license