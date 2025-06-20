Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagenicolai abildgaardjurisprudence1800's ladyoil paintingoil painting dateladypaintings artJurisprudence by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3537 x 4575 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLovesick songs blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283599/lovesick-songs-blog-banner-templateView licenseTheology. by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922715/theologyFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283702/mental-health-support-blog-banner-templateView licensePhilosophy by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924676/philosophyFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseMoses is taken out of the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805739/moses-taken-out-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe introduction of measures and weights under Ole Rømer in 1683. Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924617/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & women iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999988/madame-monet-women-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApollo instructs the Parces to seek out Ceres, who has fled the earth by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923198/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe establishment of Copenhagen Fire Insurance 1731, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923152/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999979/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian III Succouring Denmarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728731/christian-iii-succouring-denmarkFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999980/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA potuan whose reform proposal is approved is carried in triumph by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924897/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licenseThe fight between Tancred and Argante with Clorinda in the background by Giovanni Antonio Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920566/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseHamlet delivers the letter written by himself to the Queen of Scotland by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923866/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & women desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926695/madame-monet-women-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe solution of the stave band 1788. Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806005/the-solution-the-stave-band-1788-allegoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage famous artwork clipart set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058368/vintage-famous-artwork-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian V gives Danish Law 1683 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922278/christian-gives-danish-law-1683Free Image from public domain licenseVintage famous artwork collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058285/vintage-famous-artwork-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Greek poet Sappho and the Mytilenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819566/the-greek-poet-sappho-and-the-mytileneFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseTwo Young Men Confessing to Alexander the Great their Conspiracy against Himhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728746/two-young-men-confessing-alexander-the-great-their-conspiracy-against-himFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe Asian trade.Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805602/the-asian-tradeallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseA gardener by Balthasar Dennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924353/gardenerFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseFrederik II Builds Kronborg Castle at Elsinorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727491/frederik-builds-kronborg-castle-elsinoreFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseChristian I Raising the Province of Holstein to the State of a Duchy in 1460https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727470/christian-raising-the-province-holstein-the-state-duchy-1460Free Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923148/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseOssian Singing His Swan Song by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920941/ossian-singing-his-swan-songFree Image from public domain license