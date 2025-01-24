rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Save
Edit Image
vintage leisurechristen købkecopenhagenoil paintingslake artfishing oil paintingboat paintingscenery photography
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fishing camp Instagram post template
Fishing camp Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13206434/fishing-camp-instagram-post-templateView license
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købke
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Kayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924715/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Smart living podcast Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Smart living podcast Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242688/smart-living-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922490/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Smart living podcast Instagram story template, editable social media design
Smart living podcast Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242687/smart-living-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923530/view-near-copenhagen-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Escape the everyday Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Escape the everyday Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242695/escape-the-everyday-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Kobke. Original public domain image from Statens…
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Kobke. Original public domain image from Statens…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233120/image-background-paper-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Find your hobby Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Find your hobby Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242691/find-your-hobby-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Smart living podcast blog banner template, editable text & design
Smart living podcast blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242685/smart-living-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Escape the everyday Instagram story template, editable social media design
Escape the everyday Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242697/escape-the-everyday-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Find your hobby Instagram story template, editable social media design
Find your hobby Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242693/find-your-hobby-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
View from the Loft of the Grain Store at the Bakery in the Citadel of Copenhagen by Christen Købke
View from the Loft of the Grain Store at the Bakery in the Citadel of Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920865/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Escape the everyday blog banner template, editable text & design
Escape the everyday blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242694/escape-the-everyday-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Find your hobby blog banner template, editable text & design
Find your hobby blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242689/find-your-hobby-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923144/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floats your boat Instagram post template
Floats your boat Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055776/kayaking-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beach getaway blog banner template
Beach getaway blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049787/beach-getaway-blog-banner-templateView license
Roof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købke
Roof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kayak club poster template
Kayak club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561005/kayak-club-poster-templateView license
Part of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købke
Part of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924408/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature holiday Facebook post template
Nature holiday Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView license
An old sailor by Christen Købke
An old sailor by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Kayak club poster template
Kayak club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561079/kayak-club-poster-templateView license
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Nature holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597066/nature-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921993/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license