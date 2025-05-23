rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Unknown by Julius Paulsen
Save
Edit Image
artpaintingpublic domain oil paintingjulius paulsenfacepersonmanvintage
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
The architect J.D.Maintained
The architect J.D.Maintained
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800854/the-architect-jdmaintainedFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Cain by Julius Paulsen
Cain by Julius Paulsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921614/cainFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
The Painter Agnes Paulsen, the Artist's Sister, at her Easel by Julius Paulsen
The Painter Agnes Paulsen, the Artist's Sister, at her Easel by Julius Paulsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922518/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
The painter Agnes Paulsen, the artist's sister
The painter Agnes Paulsen, the artist's sister
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800853/the-painter-agnes-paulsen-the-artists-sisterFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736096/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
The architect Hubert Paulsen, the artist's son
The architect Hubert Paulsen, the artist's son
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801096/the-architect-hubert-paulsen-the-artists-sonFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
A doctor at the sickbed
A doctor at the sickbed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806056/doctor-the-sickbedFree Image from public domain license
New arrival Instagram post template
New arrival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView license
Young women. From left: Karen Bramsen;the artist's wife Esther, née Lange;Johanne Munch-Petersen by Julius Paulsen
Young women. From left: Karen Bramsen;the artist's wife Esther, née Lange;Johanne Munch-Petersen by Julius Paulsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922859/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion Facebook post template
Men's fashion Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView license
Adam and Eve by Julius Paulsen
Adam and Eve by Julius Paulsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922537/adam-and-eveFree Image from public domain license
Work and chill post template
Work and chill post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView license
Unknown by Johan Rohde
Unknown by Johan Rohde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924926/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Procurator Alexander Mariboe
Procurator Alexander Mariboe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795468/procurator-alexander-mariboeFree Image from public domain license
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Male portrait
Male portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803473/male-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Therapy poster template
Therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104293/therapy-poster-templateView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804127/unknownFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
A nymph.Seated female model
A nymph.Seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800857/nymphseated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802405/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Men's collection poster template
Men's collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047551/mens-collection-poster-templateView license
The Author Sophus Schandorph
The Author Sophus Schandorph
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725664/the-author-sophus-schandorphFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Harriet Heide, nee Block
Harriet Heide, nee Block
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800843/harriet-heide-nee-blockFree Image from public domain license
Men's collection Facebook post template
Men's collection Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774769/mens-collection-facebook-post-templateView license
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's apparel Facebook story template
Men's apparel Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103969/mens-apparel-facebook-story-templateView license
The Paymaster Theodor Emil Ludvigsen
The Paymaster Theodor Emil Ludvigsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727469/the-paymaster-theodor-emil-ludvigsenFree Image from public domain license
Men's apparel blog banner template
Men's apparel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103946/mens-apparel-blog-banner-templateView license
A Visit to a Cobbler's Workshop by L. A. Ring
A Visit to a Cobbler's Workshop by L. A. Ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924759/visit-cobblers-workshopFree Image from public domain license