Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Image16th century paintingsfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingsVirgin and Child with the infant St John the Baptist by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3498 x 4680 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseSt. Matthew by Perino Del Vagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923197/st-matthewFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView licenseAnnunciation by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922444/annunciation-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseThe carrying of the cross by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923035/the-carrying-the-cross-unknownFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA man with a cross over his shoulder (John the Baptist?), behind him a boy lying downhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808663/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA table by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921765/tableFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Family and the Infant St John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711512/the-holy-family-and-the-infant-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe back of Amsterdam City Hall;erectedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924730/the-back-amsterdam-city-hallerectedFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCelebrating a wedding?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809686/celebrating-weddingFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt.Matthew and the angelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815782/stmatthew-and-the-angelFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563699/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrawings for panels, cassapanca (?), portals and a cartouchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784862/drawings-for-panels-cassapanca-portals-and-cartoucheFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt.Martin and the beggarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813808/stmartin-and-the-beggarFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView licenseWeapon trophy by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920835/weapon-trophy-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Landscape study from Norway painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799265/png-art-artwork-blueView licenseThe crosses are raised on Calvaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816293/the-crosses-are-raised-calvaryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist carries the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815815/christ-carries-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated evangelist in pendentive compositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815836/seated-evangelist-pendentive-compositionFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin Mary Ascension and Coronationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790598/virgin-mary-ascension-and-coronationFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe rest on the flight to Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711867/the-rest-the-flight-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe creation of light.Angels dispel the darkness from the sun, which begins to illuminate the earth.From the Triune God the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922318/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe production in the temple by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920812/the-production-the-temple-unknownFree Image from public domain license