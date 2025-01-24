rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Armida captivating Rinaldo in the enchanted garden? by Francesco Brizio
Save
Edit Image
carraccienchanted gardenanimalfacebirdpersonartvintage
Enchanted Garden
Enchanted Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941392/enchanted-gardenView license
The Stigmatization of St. Francis of Assisi by Lodovico Carracci
The Stigmatization of St. Francis of Assisi by Lodovico Carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921881/the-stigmatization-st-francis-assisiFree Image from public domain license
Enchanted Garden
Enchanted Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941104/enchanted-gardenView license
Christ in the clouds, carried by angels, appears to a bishop at a reading desk, a bishop saint (St. Augustine?) and Catarina…
Christ in the clouds, carried by angels, appears to a bishop at a reading desk, a bishop saint (St. Augustine?) and Catarina…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712604/image-christ-clouds-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Enchanted Garden
Enchanted Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928747/enchanted-gardenView license
Mary Magdalene
Mary Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7464885/mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Enchanted Garden
Enchanted Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14942320/enchanted-gardenView license
An angel wreaths a kneeling woman and a kneeling soldier, while two angels in the clouds come flying with palm branches and…
An angel wreaths a kneeling woman and a kneeling soldier, while two angels in the clouds come flying with palm branches and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821523/image-clouds-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Garden exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Garden exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777979/garden-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
David with harp
David with harp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809737/david-with-harpFree Image from public domain license
Art studio poster template, editable text and design
Art studio poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777972/art-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The visit
The visit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808649/the-visitFree Image from public domain license
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView license
Marcus Curtius throws his horse into the ravine by Giovanni Battista Trotti
Marcus Curtius throws his horse into the ravine by Giovanni Battista Trotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923030/marcus-curtius-throws-his-horse-into-the-ravineFree Image from public domain license
3D male farmer illustration editable design
3D male farmer illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234433/male-farmer-illustration-editable-designView license
Four saints in front of a holy image
Four saints in front of a holy image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725817/four-saints-front-holy-imageFree Image from public domain license
Tropical cafe poster template
Tropical cafe poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739870/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView license
Title page to IL FUNERALE D'AGOSTIN CARRACCIO FATTO IN BOLOGNA SUA PATRIA DAGL'INCAMINATI Academici del Disegno; title…
Title page to IL FUNERALE D'AGOSTIN CARRACCIO FATTO IN BOLOGNA SUA PATRIA DAGL'INCAMINATI Academici del Disegno; title…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234944/image-stars-hospital-churchFree Image from public domain license
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Deposition by Valentine Green and Lodovico Carracci
Deposition by Valentine Green and Lodovico Carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9291660/deposition-valentine-green-and-lodovico-carracciFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
John the Evangelist
John the Evangelist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729308/john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three prophets
Three prophets
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811266/three-prophetsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Return from Egypt
The Return from Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252135/the-return-from-egyptFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574236/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna and Child with Angels by Lodovico Carracci
Madonna and Child with Angels by Lodovico Carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038054/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Emblem with man teaching a dog artist
Emblem with man teaching a dog artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751435/emblem-with-man-teaching-dog-artistFree Image from public domain license
Tea party Instagram post template
Tea party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView license
The Return from Egypt
The Return from Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252136/the-return-from-egyptFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538182/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A naked man pulling up a net (?)
A naked man pulling up a net (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786074/naked-man-pulling-netFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Female figure in long robe, face to face, walking with right arm raised.Above t.v.draft of a head
Female figure in long robe, face to face, walking with right arm raised.Above t.v.draft of a head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786180/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380060/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Standing man with a skullcap on his head, seen slightly from above
Standing man with a skullcap on his head, seen slightly from above
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786128/standing-man-with-skullcap-his-head-seen-slightly-from-aboveFree Image from public domain license
Art studio poster template, editable text and design
Art studio poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777973/art-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Heavily draped woman seen from behind
Heavily draped woman seen from behind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786399/heavily-draped-woman-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain license