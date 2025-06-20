Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageevictedpublic domain paintinghenningsenoil paintingpaintingsnowpainting carshoe paintingEvicted Tenants by Erik HenningsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 859 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4627 x 3312 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRoad trip Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051123/road-trip-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn injured worker by Erik Henningsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922875/injured-workerFree Image from public domain licenseThank you Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13822130/thank-you-facebook-post-templateView licenseChanging of the Guard by Erik Henningsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922561/changing-the-guardFree Image from public domain licenseThank you Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13822278/thank-you-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Funeral by Frants Henningsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922498/funeralFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip background, driving art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055792/road-trip-background-driving-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarboøre residents at the church by Niels Bjerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922996/harboore-residents-the-churchFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip, town art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055794/road-trip-town-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFamily Portrait by Emil Ditlev Bærentzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921124/family-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055793/road-trip-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStoneworkers by Axel Jungstedthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922785/stoneworkersFree Image from public domain licenseBeach trip Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051099/beach-trip-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe tric-trac playershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922330/the-tric-trac-playersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059379/png-amos-antique-artView licenseWith the pawnbrokerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801330/with-the-pawnbrokerFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip, nature landscape art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046969/road-trip-nature-landscape-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for H. Hertz, "The Stroll"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736838/illustration-for-hertz-the-strollFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip background, driving art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046970/road-trip-background-driving-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHomesteaders.An islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800955/homesteadersan-islandFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip desktop wallpaper, nature landscape. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046972/road-trip-desktop-wallpaper-nature-landscape-remixed-rawpixelView license2017 Special Olympics Spring GamesPhoto by Aaron Hineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677029/image-person-public-domain-glassesFree Image from public domain licenseCar s quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14695410/car-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA fisherman shows his daughter a boat sailing away by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924889/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCar mechanics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471898/car-mechanics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration for Carl Ploug, "Regensvise"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813255/illustration-for-carl-ploug-regensviseFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip, town iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055812/road-trip-town-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe passage through Krokkleven at Ringerike in Norway by Erik Pauelsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924904/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChase your dreams quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14695366/chase-your-dreams-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Prison of Copenhagen by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922494/the-prison-copenhagenFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip iPhone wallpaper, nature landscape. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046973/road-trip-iphone-wallpaper-nature-landscape-remixed-rawpixelView licenseECU vs UNCW (Game 2)ECU vs UNCW, Game 2 of the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament in Greenville, NC. June 1, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676426/image-people-public-domain-baseballFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804935/art-museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseA surgeon treating an injury to a man's foot. Oil painting by a follower of David Teniers the younger.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965470/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseIcy wonderland world Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259563/icy-wonderland-world-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Artist at his Studio (1820) by Anthony Obermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734064/the-artist-his-studio-1820-anthony-obermanFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062879/art-expo-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Homecoming of a Fowling Party, Frans Halshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922629/the-homecoming-fowling-partyFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterior with a Woman Feeding a Parrot, Known as ‘The Parrot Cage’ (c. 1660 - c. 1670) by Jan Havicksz Steenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732806/image-cat-face-personFree Image from public domain license