Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetriremeartbuildingvintagepublic domainpaintingarchitectureboatSections and end views of the same trireme and pedestal depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista PiranesiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4667 x 6657 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVisit Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView licenseCinerary urn with eagle flanked by ram's heads and front view of the same chair depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750447/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnother view of the same marble tripod depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751907/another-view-the-same-marble-tripod-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10652744/watercolor-aesthetic-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licensePerspective view of the same funerary monument depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ephemera collage element, vintage design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517102/editable-ephemera-collage-element-vintage-design-setView licenseThe same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from belowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750919/the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etching-seen-from-belowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic Venice, Italy, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451667/watercolor-aesthetic-venice-italy-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSide view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750997/side-view-the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361371/watercolor-festive-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licenseThe same vase as in the preceding etching, seen in perspectivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751970/the-same-vase-the-preceding-etching-seen-perspectiveFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAnother view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750478/another-view-the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseBerlin travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639743/berlin-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnother view of the candelabrum depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751028/another-view-the-candelabrum-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451711/watercolor-festive-venice-italy-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseProfile view of the same chair depicted in the two preceding etchingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750975/profile-view-the-same-chair-depicted-the-two-preceding-etchingsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200072/watercolor-festive-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licenseComplete relief of the vase depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922608/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarble vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750420/marble-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseEurope Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639096/europe-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarble relief of a trireme from the temple of Fortuna, Praenestehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750488/marble-relief-trireme-from-the-temple-fortuna-praenesteFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978844/visit-italy-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDetail of the relief in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751894/detail-the-relief-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991927/visit-italy-instagram-post-templateView licensePerspective view of the candelabrum depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751710/perspective-view-the-candelabrum-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Venice, Italy mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10652878/aesthetic-venice-italy-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePerspective view of one of the candelabra depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922613/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePort Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639764/port-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnother view of the same tripod depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922576/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive Venice, Italy mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361373/festive-venice-italy-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBase for a candelabra, with a merman flanked by serpents and goat headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813717/base-for-candelabra-with-merman-flanked-serpents-and-goat-headsFree Image from public domain licenseAbroad travel tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482198/abroad-travel-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSame candelabra as in the previous issue, seen from a different anglehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814103/same-candelabra-the-previous-issue-seen-from-different-angleFree Image from public domain licenseItaly tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979432/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSame marble tripod as in the previous issue, seen from a different anglehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813840/same-marble-tripod-the-previous-issue-seen-from-different-angleFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991988/visit-italy-blog-banner-templateView licenseThree vases with antique pedestal by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license