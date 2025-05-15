rawpixel
Sections and end views of the same trireme and pedestal depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Visit Italy poster template
Cinerary urn with eagle flanked by ram's heads and front view of the same chair depicted in the preceding etching
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Another view of the same marble tripod depicted in the preceding etching
Watercolor aesthetic Venice, Italy, editable remix design
Perspective view of the same funerary monument depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Editable ephemera collage element, vintage design set
The same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from below
Watercolor aesthetic Venice, Italy, editable desktop wallpaper design
Side view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etching
Watercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable remix design
The same vase as in the preceding etching, seen in perspective
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Another view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etching
Berlin travel Instagram post template
Another view of the candelabrum depicted in the preceding etching
Watercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable desktop wallpaper design
Profile view of the same chair depicted in the two preceding etchings
Watercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable remix design
Complete relief of the vase depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Marble vase
Europe Day Instagram post template
Marble relief of a trireme from the temple of Fortuna, Praeneste
Visit Italy Instagram story template, editable text
Detail of the relief in the preceding etching
Visit Italy Instagram post template
Perspective view of the candelabrum depicted in the preceding etching
Aesthetic Venice, Italy mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Perspective view of one of the candelabra depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Port Instagram post template
Another view of the same tripod depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Festive Venice, Italy mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Base for a candelabra, with a merman flanked by serpents and goat heads
Abroad travel tips Instagram post template, editable text
Same candelabra as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
Same marble tripod as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
Visit Italy blog banner template
Three vases with antique pedestal by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
