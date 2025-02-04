rawpixel
Candelabrum from the Palazzo Salviati acquired and reconstructed by the artist for his tomb by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Same candelabra as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
The same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from below
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Marble candelabra
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Marble candelabra, decorated with bull's heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Perspective view of the same funerary monument depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Same vase as in the previous issue, seen from below
Greek ancient column pillar design element set, editable design
One of two identical altars dedicated to Apollo with Greek key motif around the rim and Medusa heads on the bowl, found in…
Greek ancient column pillar design element set, editable design
Marble vase supported upon an altar with Egyptian symbols by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Column architecture
Perspective view of one of the candelabra depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Vintage arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
Base for a candelabra, with a merman flanked by serpents and goat heads
Vintage arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
Candelabra, a vase and two urns
Blue arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
Urns of Lucius Aurelius Terentius and his wife, Cecilia Tichernas
Blue arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
Fragment of an ornamental pilaster with detail and a column found on the Tiber Island
Column architecture
Marble vase
Column architecture
Marble trireme on an ornamented plinth
Greek ancient column pillar design element set, editable design
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Blue vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixel
Same marble tripod as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
Blue vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixel
Marble tripod dedicated to Apollo with signs of the zodiac around the bowl, found at Cicero's Villa at Tusculum
Green vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixel
Perspective view of the same candelabrum
Greek arch pillar phone wallpaper, editable green vintage frame background
Another view of the same marble tripod depicted in the preceding etching
