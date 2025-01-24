Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagetrophyvase engravingvine leafgiovanni battista piranesivase marblepiranesicc0vase bronzeLarge marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista PiranesiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4280 x 6051 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseLarge marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813810/image-animal-leaves-birdFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseMarble candelabrum found at Hadrian's Villahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750976/marble-candelabrum-found-hadrians-villaFree Image from public domain licenseLove & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMarble vase decorated with frieze of putti and garlands and marble tripod with snake on bowl and satyr heads on the legs on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750936/image-person-art-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684667/aesthetic-table-lamp-editable-mockup-home-decorView licenseMarble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923113/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322635/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseLarge marble vase in the courtyard at S. Cecilia in Trasteverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813755/large-marble-vase-the-courtyard-cecilia-trastevereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322006/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseMarble altar in the form of a tripod vase from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli, supported on a monument from Palezzo Barberinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322839/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseLarge marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigeniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813830/large-marble-vase-decorated-with-relief-depicting-the-sacrifice-iphigeniaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15324349/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseMarble vase supported upon an altar with Egyptian symbols by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922609/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322927/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseAntique vaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751652/antique-vasesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15324348/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseVase with two handles and loops, placed on a base from another vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814198/vase-with-two-handles-and-loops-placed-base-from-another-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322833/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseThree vaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822049/three-vasesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322806/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseMarble vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750420/marble-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323017/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseVase with masks and vase with griffon heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922548/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322297/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseTwo cinerary urns, one of them with trophies and arabesques resting on the other with torches, both flanked by two views of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750489/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322933/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseMarble vase with frieze of bacchanalian priest and priestesseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750933/marble-vase-with-frieze-bacchanalian-priest-and-priestessesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322769/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseCinerary urn ornamented with an owl flanked by bucrania with sphinxes below and cinerary urn decorated with a frieze of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750459/image-potted-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710004/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLarge basalt vase, decorated with maskshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813892/large-basalt-vase-decorated-with-masksFree Image from public domain licensePassover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14604728/passover-instagram-post-templateView licenseThree vases with antique pedestal by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover, Hanukkah poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787474/happy-passover-hanukkah-poster-templateView licenseMarble vase decorated with frieze of the Labors of Hercules on a base from another workhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750913/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKindness quote Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710009/kindness-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSide view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750997/side-view-the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain license