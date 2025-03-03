Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagegiovanni battista piranesitrophyengravingvintage engraving artstatue photoprints of sculpture public domainaugustustrophy womanTrophy of Octavian Augustus ... by Giovanni Battista PiranesiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4924 x 7222 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTrophy of Octavian Augustus ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766073/trophy-octavian-augustusFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseFragments of friezes and cornices in marble, from Orti Farnesiani etc. by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922653/photo-image-art-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseLove & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseCapitals and fragments of columns, from the Palazzo Mattei, Caracalla's terme, etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765054/image-art-public-domain-pillarFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312107/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseCapitals and column fragments, from S. Lorenzo fuori delle Mura etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765001/capitals-and-column-fragments-from-lorenzo-fuori-delle-mura-etcFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312124/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseFrieze, parts of columns and other ornamented architectural fragments, from Orti Farnesiani etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765006/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311414/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseTrofee van Octavianus Augustus (1753) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777724/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310882/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseView of the remains of the interior of the Temple of Neptune [...]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751980/view-the-remains-the-interior-the-temple-neptuneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382394/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseAnother view of the same trophy as in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750903/another-view-the-same-trophy-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382443/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseLatinus Offering his Daughter Lavinia to Aeneas in Matrimony by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922665/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311507/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseTrevi Fountain, formerly known as Acqua Verginehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764149/trevi-fountain-formerly-known-acqua-vergineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382493/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe back of Castel Sant' Angelo (Hadrian's mausoleum), in the foreground stacks of cannonballshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763515/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseFragments of columns, friezes and capitals in marble, from Orti Farnesiani etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766083/fragments-columns-friezes-and-capitals-marble-from-orti-farnesiani-etcFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382395/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseView of the harbor at Ripetta, Rome, with quays, customs house and many barges loaded with barrelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764119/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseSculptor's studio poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492420/sculptors-studio-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Terms of Caracallahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762655/the-terms-caracallaFree Image from public domain licenseSculpture workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505772/sculpture-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePalazzo Odescalchi, opposite Palazzo Colonna SS.Apostoli Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764155/palazzo-odescalchi-opposite-palazzo-colonna-ssapostoli-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382528/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseView of Piazza Navona, Rome, with the Church of Sant' Agnese, h.and Bernini's fountain in the middlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764146/image-hand-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311413/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseView of Piazza della Rotonda, Rome, with Pantheon, obelisk and fish markethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763734/view-piazza-della-rotonda-rome-with-pantheon-obelisk-and-fish-marketFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licensePonte Salariohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763536/ponte-salarioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382568/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseView of the harbor at Ripa Grande, Rome, with the quays, customs house, arsenal, and many bargeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763530/image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView licenseThe building above the Acqua Paola fountain on Monte Aureo, Rome, with the Casino Farnese and the dome of St. Peter's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764170/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license