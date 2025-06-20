Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagec.w. eckersbergarchaeologychristoffer wilhelm eckersbergcastleneoclassicalcastle oil paintingcastle paintings public domaindanishUnknown by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 774 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4134 x 2665 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHygge lifestyle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905631/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView licensePorta Angelica and Part of the Vatican by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920866/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseAn American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686955/air-pollution-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920671/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrom the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923559/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBe present quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686639/present-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseForest vibes, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001941/forest-vibes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA View through Three Arches of the Third Storey of the Colosseum by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920858/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseForest vibes Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687446/forest-vibes-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923624/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWind quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697392/wind-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Seine Bridge at Neuilly, Paris, 13 May 1812 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921702/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922603/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Lake Fire near Rudersdal, North Sealand by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923594/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686610/wisdom-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseSuzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922488/suzanne-juel-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseItaly tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979432/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDream vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893894/dream-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire at night by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseTour package Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893895/tour-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922720/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePart of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922506/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure is out there mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788941/adventure-out-there-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Russian liner "Asow" and a frigate at anchor on Helsingør's red by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920786/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licensePast - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923639/past-present-no1-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050726/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Building near Tor di Quinto outside Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924761/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058399/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseView towards the North through one of the Arches of the Second Storey of the Colosseum in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920551/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058457/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView licensePart of Øresund north of Kronborg by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920677/image-art-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain license