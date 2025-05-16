Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageforestlandscape vintagelandscapepainting landscapeoil painting landscapenature paintingsceneryoil paintingForest landscape at Hellebæk.Fall by Hermann CarmienckeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 824 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4764 x 3271 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of a forested Jutland landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805827/view-forested-jutland-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePart of Delhoved Forest by Skarre Sø.Afternoon lighting by P. 