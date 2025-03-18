rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A lady and her child as Venus and Cupid by Govert Flinck
Save
Edit Image
venuspublic domain oil paintingpublic domain cupidfacewoodpersonartvintage
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView license
The Crucifixion by Gerbrand Van Den Eeckhout
The Crucifixion by Gerbrand Van Den Eeckhout
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923587/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
The Countess of Mansfeldt
The Countess of Mansfeldt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799254/the-countess-mansfeldtFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder Facebook story template
Life reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865667/life-reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
Lady's portrait
Lady's portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799153/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Editable wall mockup, Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable wall mockup, Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067768/png-aphrodite-art-birth-venusView license
The interior of a farmhouse by Govert Dircksz Camphuysen
The interior of a farmhouse by Govert Dircksz Camphuysen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924940/the-interior-farmhouseFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Portret van Sara van Baerle, echtgenote van Philips van Dorp (1746 - 1766) by Richard Purcell, Govert Flinck and Rembrandt…
Portret van Sara van Baerle, echtgenote van Philips van Dorp (1746 - 1766) by Richard Purcell, Govert Flinck and Rembrandt…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13780164/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Daily reminder Facebook story template
Daily reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865651/daily-reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
Sketch sheet with two studies of a woman and a third of a man by Rembrandt van Rijn
Sketch sheet with two studies of a woman and a third of a man by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924263/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Housewife Instructing her Maid
A Housewife Instructing her Maid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725085/housewife-instructing-her-maidFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Sleeping nymph watched by a man, Laurentius De Neter
Sleeping nymph watched by a man, Laurentius De Neter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922272/sleeping-nymph-watched-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Girl portrait
Girl portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799042/girl-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child with the Saints Catherine and Barbara by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Virgin and Child with the Saints Catherine and Barbara by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921194/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Noah comes out of the Ark
Noah comes out of the Ark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805685/noah-comes-out-the-arkFree Image from public domain license
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView license
Allegory on the Memory of Frederik Hendrik (1584-1647), Prince of Orange, with the Portrait of his Widow Amalia van Solms…
Allegory on the Memory of Frederik Hendrik (1584-1647), Prince of Orange, with the Portrait of his Widow Amalia van Solms…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13796355/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Psyche and the sleeping Cupid
Psyche and the sleeping Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816984/psyche-and-the-sleeping-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Frederikke Sofie Wilhelmine, Margravine of Bayreuth
Frederikke Sofie Wilhelmine, Margravine of Bayreuth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799303/frederikke-sofie-wilhelmine-margravine-bayreuthFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The dying David exhorts Solomon
The dying David exhorts Solomon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803715/the-dying-david-exhorts-solomonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Valentine's cupids heart collage remix editable design
Vintage Valentine's cupids heart collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624973/vintage-valentines-cupids-heart-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Bloch
The artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Bloch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924877/the-artists-wife-mrs-alma-bloch-nee-trepkaFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
The Raffenberg Family by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
The Raffenberg Family by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924722/the-raffenberg-family-wilhelm-ferdinand-bendzFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension poster template
Eyelash extension poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView license
Queen Charlotte Amalie
Queen Charlotte Amalie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797413/queen-charlotte-amalieFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sophie Amalia
Sophie Amalia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816103/sophie-amaliaFree Image from public domain license