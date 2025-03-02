Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegirlportrait female paintings public domainpaperfacepersonartvintagepublic domainHead of Office H.E.Moe's two children by Jens JuelOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 906 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9227 x 6966 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804306/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072472/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseSophie Birgitta Mathiesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804519/sophie-birgitta-mathiesenFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072539/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseThe actor Frederik Schwarzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804359/the-actor-frederik-schwarzFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057354/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804577/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCecilie Marie Elisabeth Schouw, nee Bagge, Poul Johan Schouw's wife by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922922/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072482/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804576/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800264/male-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseColorful creative children's craft poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20397795/colorful-creative-childrens-craft-poster-template-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797940/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890791/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804568/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMen's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804231/mens-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView licenseBrandy distiller Bagge's widowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804782/brandy-distiller-bagges-widowFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804255/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804415/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseAutumn landscape from the Rhinelandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804309/autumn-landscape-from-the-rhinelandFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseThe actor Frederik Schwarzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804395/the-actor-frederik-schwarzFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804295/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890807/clearance-sale-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseElisabeth (Lisa) de la Calmette, née Baroness Iselin, wife of Antoine de la Calmettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804523/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohanne Sophie de Coninck, nee Wleugelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804243/johanne-sophie-coninck-nee-wleugelFree Image from public domain licenseColorful children's craft workshop invitation poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20397802/colorful-childrens-craft-workshop-invitation-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804727/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCounty Sheriff, Privy Councilor Antoine de la Calmettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804460/county-sheriff-privy-councilor-antoine-calmetteFree Image from public domain license