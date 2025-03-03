Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagecow paintingwatercolorvintage cowcattlesketchpapercowanimalThe Good Shepherd by Niels Larsen StevnsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1083 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3933 x 3551 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMercury with his flute lulled Argus to sleep, while he guarded it into a heifer transformed Johttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758589/image-paper-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseSketches of calf and loose scratcheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764638/sketches-calf-and-loose-scratchesFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView licenseSketches of wild boar.Notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764227/sketches-wild-boarnoteFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSketches of animal skeletonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790235/sketches-animal-skeletonsFree Image from public domain licenseCow poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSketches of cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764595/sketches-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseCheese poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765961/cheese-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknown by Niels Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923125/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814135/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762255/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWhole milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488806/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804081/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSketches of cranes and cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764349/sketches-cranes-and-cowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476398/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseUnknown by Niels Skovgaard. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412799/unknown-niels-skovgaard-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.T. v. a shepherd (old Rasmus Larsen) sitting with a dog at a joint.F.o.t.h.a landscape study…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794581/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSketches of lions and portrait studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764618/sketches-lions-and-portrait-studyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196337/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseUnknown by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924406/unknown-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseCow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622876/cow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSketches of cows and monkeyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764335/sketches-cows-and-monkeysFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473111/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseFive angels, the foremost one blowing trumpetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748761/five-angels-the-foremost-one-blowing-trumpetsFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseSketches of cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790334/sketches-cowFree Image from public domain licensePasteurized milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseStudies of different species of birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788775/studies-different-species-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617227/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseColor notes and sketcheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790076/color-notes-and-sketchesFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614224/cattle-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDeparture for Market by Unknown artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022677/departure-for-market-unknown-artistFree Image from public domain licenseCow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572670/cow-instagram-post-templateView licenseSketches of horses and cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764614/sketches-horses-and-cowsFree Image from public domain license