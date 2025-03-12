rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson by Erik Werenskiold
Save
Edit Image
male portrait public domainpaintingmale portrait oil paintings artfacepersonartmanvintage
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Hans Christian Andersen Bekkevahr
Portrait of Hans Christian Andersen Bekkevahr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800391/portrait-hans-christian-andersen-bekkevahrFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Prime Minister Michelsen
Portrait of Prime Minister Michelsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800427/portrait-prime-minister-michelsenFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Waiting children
Waiting children
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800846/waiting-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Customs inspector Michael Christian Petersen, the artist's cousin
Customs inspector Michael Christian Petersen, the artist's cousin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804176/customs-inspector-michael-christian-petersen-the-artists-cousinFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802405/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dredging a Ditch
Dredging a Ditch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748231/dredging-ditchFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
An injured worker by Erik Henningsen
An injured worker by Erik Henningsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922875/injured-workerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh iPhone wallpaper, blue editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh iPhone wallpaper, blue editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786902/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-blue-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of manufacturer Carl Adolf Feilberg
Portrait of manufacturer Carl Adolf Feilberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803936/portrait-manufacturer-carl-adolf-feilbergFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh iPhone wallpaper, dark orange editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh iPhone wallpaper, dark orange editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786848/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-dark-orange-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Male portrait
Male portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803627/male-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802460/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two fishermen by a boat by Michael Ancher
Two fishermen by a boat by Michael Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920099/two-fishermen-boatFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Girls waiting for the train
Girls waiting for the train
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800720/girls-waiting-for-the-trainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828547/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804284/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
The painter and lithographer P.H.Gem lake
The painter and lithographer P.H.Gem lake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803826/the-painter-and-lithographer-phgem-lakeFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
The architect J.D.Maintained
The architect J.D.Maintained
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800854/the-architect-jdmaintainedFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Male portrait
Male portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805049/male-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
A brooder.Self portrait
A brooder.Self portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801123/brooderself-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Counseling Instagram post template
Counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of the painter Nils Kreuger
Portrait of the painter Nils Kreuger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800782/portrait-the-painter-nils-kreugerFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The archaeologist P.O.Brøndsted
The archaeologist P.O.Brøndsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804567/the-archaeologist-pobrondstedFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Consitorial Council J. Ernst Wegener
Consitorial Council J. Ernst Wegener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804485/consitorial-council-ernst-wegenerFree Image from public domain license