Christ on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francesco
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mary magdalene, 1350 - 1399, Zannino Di Pietro Da Venezia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864393/mary-magdalene-1350-1399Free Image from public domain license
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin Mary in impotence with the three Marys at Christ's sarcophagus by Puccio Di Simone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923249/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license
Death of the Virgin Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797272/death-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Virgin and Child Adored by Saints Mary Magdalene and Nicolas of Bari; Christ Crucified with the Virgin and Saint John the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644578/photo-image-texture-christ-faceFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView license
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Jesus saves poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView license
Resurrection of Christ by Sebastino Di Mainardi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920673/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain license
God is love Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217808/god-love-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Crucifixion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883644/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
God is love Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217802/god-love-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Saint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982075/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
God is love blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217823/god-love-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Madonna and child enthroned, 1420 - 1440, Scolaio Di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864329/madonna-and-child-enthroned-1420-1440Free Image from public domain license
Lent season poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407897/lent-season-poster-templateView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1390) by Niccolò di Pietro Gerini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795262/the-crucifixion-c-1390-niccolo-pietro-geriniFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
The Crucifixion (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Pietro di Francesco degli Orioli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149594/the-crucifixion-ca-1490-renaissance-pietro-francesco-degli-orioliFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737686/worship-god-instagram-post-templateView license
The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328906/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676132/ash-wednesday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child with Saints Jerome and Mary Magdalen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613771/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Holy week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745854/holy-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Peter, Bartholomew, Catherine of Alexandria, and Paul, and (below) the Nativity;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328942/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Holy week Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745853/holy-week-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child by Giovanni Battista Cima Da Conegliano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922361/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
The glorification of the Virgin Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797418/the-glorification-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
Mary magdalene, copy after pietro perugino, 1897, by Albert Gebhard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865502/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Madonna and Child playing with a bird by Lorenzo Di Niccolò Gerini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923067/madonna-and-child-playing-with-birdFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496807/easter-sunday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pieta.The dead Christ with the Virgin Mary and John the Evangelist by Giovanni Di Niccolò Mansueti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924341/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Madonna enthroned, fragment, 1300 - 1348, Niccolò Di Segna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864672/madonna-enthroned-fragment-1300-1348Free Image from public domain license