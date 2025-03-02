Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage icelandiceland 19th centuryicelandic dress1800 to 1814vintage paperfacepersonartWoman wearing Icelandic peasant costume by OlaviusOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 688 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3373 x 5887 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorror movie class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577255/horror-movie-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman and girl wearing Icelandic costume by Olaviushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922931/woman-and-girl-wearing-icelandic-costumeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577256/halloween-costume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Smartly Dressed Icelandic Farmer's Wife by Olaviushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922940/smartly-dressed-icelandic-farmers-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licenseA virgin in a wedding dress by Olaviushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922932/virgin-wedding-dressFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Icelandic farmer in old fashioned dress by Olaviushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923162/icelandic-farmer-old-fashioned-dressFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA cart with women overturns in the middle of a streamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768671/cart-with-women-overturns-the-middle-streamFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA learned academy of bluestockings, gathered around a table in a libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768383/learned-academy-bluestockings-gathered-around-table-libraryFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop Instagram post template remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088564/coffee-shop-instagram-post-template-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmelia Masi (c. 1856) by Constantin Guyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786284/amelia-masi-c-1856-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's confidence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726786/womens-confidence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFull-length portrait of Miss.V. Dupuis, resting his arm on a harp by Henry Edridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923968/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHiring fashion models Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944684/hiring-fashion-models-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLæssøe peasant girl in everyday clothes by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924394/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDress for success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726791/dress-for-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737405/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView licenseTwo Costume Designs or Portrait Typeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8107988/two-costume-designs-portrait-typesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944634/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrench Fashion Photograph by Henri Manuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800741/french-fashion-photograph-henri-manuelFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party summer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733985/beach-party-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Costume Designs or Portrait Types, Anonymous, French, 19th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241059/two-costume-designs-portrait-typesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licenseBare-legged peasant girl with a bundle of firewood on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921992/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseCostume party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805227/costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReception at the Prefecture (1846–1912) by Gustavo Simonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773736/reception-the-prefecture-1846-1912-gustavo-simoniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseNude Studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8087801/nude-studyFree Image from public domain licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577689/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMy Lady Waits (1859) by Augustus Hoppinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128162/lady-waits-1859-augustus-hoppinFree Image from public domain licenseClassic literature poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView licensewoman wearing a sleeveless gown and a veil seated side-saddle on a horse with a thick mane; man with curly hair wearing a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653089/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseTwo Costume Designs or Portrait Types, Anonymous, French, 19th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241008/two-costume-designs-portrait-typesFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJapanese women (19th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660733/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license