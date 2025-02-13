Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagelady hatjohan thomas lundbyelundbyefacepersonartvintagepublic domainUnknown by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4237 x 5224 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803814/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801406/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762109/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923097/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of an Elderly Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750314/portrait-elderly-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMilking scene.From Christian Winther: Evening meeting by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804651/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740290/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady in summer dress and straw hat reading a letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802492/lady-summer-dress-and-straw-hat-reading-letterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Texture Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695553/vintage-texture-effectView licensePortrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAdelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813199/adelheid-berlin-grosserer-lippmann-berlins-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675492/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCathrine von Halle, née Nathanson (1768-1847)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805556/cathrine-von-halle-nee-nathanson-1768-1847Free Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConference councilor Marie Sophie Frølich, née de Coninckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805604/conference-councilor-marie-sophie-frolich-nee-coninckFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061921/vintage-woman-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseLady in greyish silk dress and loose hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802279/lady-greyish-silk-dress-and-loose-hoodFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807691/unknownFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563761/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804411/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696668/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe artist's mother, Frederikke Eleonore Cathrine Rørbye, née Stockfleth (1773-1851) by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924717/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807770/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman ephemera remix illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719777/vintage-woman-ephemera-remix-illustration-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800932/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675495/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJohanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage woman ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039661/pink-vintage-woman-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licensePortrait of Mrs. Dorothea Frederiksen, née Heeringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802062/portrait-mrs-dorothea-frederiksen-nee-heeringFree Image from public domain license