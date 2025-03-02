rawpixel
Interior with the artist's wife and child by Georg Achen
georg achenpaintinginteriorachenvintage oil paintings of womanvintage womenpainting wifevintage chair
Marie Schou, née Hansen, the artist's first wife with her child
Johanne Achen, née Tryde, the artist's mother
Paris street, rainy day art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carl Peter Ulrick's wife, Sofia Augusta.Catherine II of Russia
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wife
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Court jeweler Christopher Fabritius and wife Gundel, née Berntz by Peder Als
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Emilie Mathilde Roed, née Kruse, the artist's wife
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
The artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Bloch
Rainy day desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Unknown
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm Hammershøi
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Young women. From left: Karen Bramsen;the artist's wife Esther, née Lange;Johanne Munch-Petersen by Julius Paulsen
Couple in the rain background, nature art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Agnete Skovgaard, née Lange, the artist's wife
Couple in the rain art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Queen Dowager Juliane Marie by Vigilius Eriksen
American Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Leonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmann
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mathilde Theresia von Irgens-Bergh, née Holsten, the Wife of Mathias Friis von Irgens-Bergh by Christian Albrecht Jensen
Paris street, rainy day art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wife
Rainy day background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
A young girl cleaning chanterelles by Peter Vilhelm Ilsted
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Woman Called Anne, the Artist's Wife by George Morland
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Interior by Othon Friesz
Couple in the rain computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Unknown by P. C. Skovgaard
Couple in the rain background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Appolone Smith, nee Lottrup, county provost Troels Smith's second wife
