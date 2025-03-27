rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Magnus Stenbock surrenders the Tønningen fortress to Frederik IV in 1714 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Save
Edit Image
facepersonswordartmanvintagepublic domainclothing
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Frederik III receives absolute power in 1660 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Frederik III receives absolute power in 1660 by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923150/frederik-iii-receives-absolute-power-1660Free Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Niels Klim is praised by the Qvamites by Nicolai Abildgaard
Niels Klim is praised by the Qvamites by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924774/niels-klim-praised-the-qvamitesFree Image from public domain license
Become the king poster template
Become the king poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView license
Christian V gives Danish Law 1683 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Christian V gives Danish Law 1683 by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922278/christian-gives-danish-law-1683Free Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Frederik V as patron of science and the arts. Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
Frederik V as patron of science and the arts. Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923133/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Niels Klim on a hike in Potu by Nicolai Abildgaard
Niels Klim on a hike in Potu by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923184/niels-klim-hike-potuFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The solution of the stave band 1788. Allegory
The solution of the stave band 1788. Allegory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806005/the-solution-the-stave-band-1788-allegoryFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Frederik II Builds Kronborg Castle at Elsinore
Frederik II Builds Kronborg Castle at Elsinore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727491/frederik-builds-kronborg-castle-elsinoreFree Image from public domain license
Unite & conquer poster template
Unite & conquer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView license
Frederik II Builds Kronborg Castle at Elsinore by Nicolai Abildgaard
Frederik II Builds Kronborg Castle at Elsinore by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920771/frederik-builds-kronborg-castle-elsinoreFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Hamlet with his mother by Nicolai Abildgaard
Hamlet with his mother by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924524/hamlet-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain license
Medieval Wizard fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval Wizard fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663205/medieval-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Potuans are amazed to see Niels Klim's kneeling before the wise prince by Nicolai Abildgaard
The Potuans are amazed to see Niels Klim's kneeling before the wise prince by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924895/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hamlet delivers the letter written by himself to the Queen of Scotland by Nicolai Abildgaard
Hamlet delivers the letter written by himself to the Queen of Scotland by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923866/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Richard III wakes from his nightmare in his tent at Bosworth
Richard III wakes from his nightmare in his tent at Bosworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805729/richard-iii-wakes-from-his-nightmare-his-tent-bosworthFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The doctor's wife reveals that her husband wants to anatomize Niels Klim for the advancement of science by Nicolai Abildgaard
The doctor's wife reveals that her husband wants to anatomize Niels Klim for the advancement of science by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924891/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Christian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923148/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Odysseus Takes Counsel with Teiresias.
Odysseus Takes Counsel with Teiresias.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727344/odysseus-takes-counsel-with-teiresiasFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
The Asian trade.Allegory
The Asian trade.Allegory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805602/the-asian-tradeallegoryFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Niels Klim thinks he hears the clerk in Fane Kirke when he wakes up on the underground planet to the roar of a bull by…
Niels Klim thinks he hears the clerk in Fane Kirke when he wakes up on the underground planet to the roar of a bull by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924814/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801284/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Frederik VI in his cabinet
King Frederik VI in his cabinet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801552/king-frederik-his-cabinetFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
The devotion of the Potuans on the feast day of the incomprehensible god by Nicolai Abildgaard
The devotion of the Potuans on the feast day of the incomprehensible god by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924912/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license