Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefeatherpatternbladedaggerdagger illustrationartvintagepublic domainHolder for the feather bush on a janissar's headdressOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 729 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2869 x 4721 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRealistic feather, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418778/realistic-feather-editable-design-element-setView licenseTurkish military tenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811237/turkish-military-tentFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseA Saquatz with his water bag under his armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811434/saquatz-with-his-water-bag-under-his-armFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseStanding soldier with helmet on head;in r. hand a lance, top of which is outside upper framing line;on v. arm a curved…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811388/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCircular medallion with bust of man with turban, seen diagonally from above, 3/4 profile h.r. by Melchior Lorckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921759/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFive Turkish coffins by Melchior Lorckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923064/five-turkish-coffinsFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseBirth of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820549/birth-christFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseA caravanserai (Han)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811374/caravanserai-hanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseSoldier, walking towards h.;boots and knee-short suit;in v. hand a bow, in h. hand an arrowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922973/image-arrow-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158944/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license3 mosques, each with 1 minaret;in the sky a flying dragon with a long tailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811455/mosques-each-with-minaretin-the-sky-flying-dragon-with-long-tailFree Image from public domain licensePain quote Instagram post template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8186426/pain-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseUnarmed rider on pack-horse, seen in profile t.v.;seated on a sack with a whip raised in his left arm;in the background a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809095/image-background-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable arcane enchantment design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344974/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView licenseBust of man with beard and skull cap;3/4 profile t.v.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809020/bust-man-with-beard-and-skull-cap34-profile-tvFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157967/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseThe Süleymaniye mosque, as seen from the northeast.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722249/the-suleymaniye-mosque-seen-from-the-northeastFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical washi tape mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435712/botanical-washi-tape-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseSaddled dromedary, profile t.v.and with head turned awayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808825/saddled-dromedary-profile-tvand-with-head-turned-awayFree Image from public domain licenseColorful space portal iPhone wallpaper, surreal escapismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818148/colorful-space-portal-iphone-wallpaper-surreal-escapismView licenseA harpisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820802/harpistFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseA sarcophagus in Plovdiv or Philippishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811664/sarcophagus-plovdiv-philippisFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas penguin, cute animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633856/christmas-penguin-cute-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseSoft drink salesman;walking to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820302/soft-drink-salesmanwalking-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseMood board ideas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486672/mood-board-ideas-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan in Roman costume pointing to a springhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811277/man-roman-costume-pointing-springFree Image from public domain licenseBackgrounds collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508890/backgrounds-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMars, Venus, holding a bulb, and a childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811175/mars-venus-holding-bulb-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView licensePrince Ishmael, Persian envoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812581/prince-ishmael-persian-envoyFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseA sarcophagus in Silivrihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813009/sarcophagus-silivriFree Image from public domain license