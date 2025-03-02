rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Study of a seated girl by David Jacobsen
Save
Edit Image
jacobsenvintage woman paintings1860 girlpaintingpublic domain oil painting1860woman oil paintingdavid jacobsen
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The sculptor Jens Adolph Jerichau in his studio in Rome by David Jacobsen
The sculptor Jens Adolph Jerichau in his studio in Rome by David Jacobsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924826/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The Cat in the Studio by David Jacobsen
The Cat in the Studio by David Jacobsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920958/the-cat-the-studioFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Foreground study with drapes by Dankvart Dreyer
Foreground study with drapes by Dankvart Dreyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924923/foreground-study-with-drapes-dankvart-dreyerFree Image from public domain license
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView license
Female head with hand supporting temple;including landscape with two old men in the foreground and church in the background
Female head with hand supporting temple;including landscape with two old men in the foreground and church in the background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783501/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Lying female model
Lying female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783623/lying-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Lady in the Studio by David Jacobsen
A Lady in the Studio by David Jacobsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924867/lady-the-studioFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Amalie Elisabeth Freund, nee von Würden.Wife of the sculptor H. E. Freund by P. C. Skovgaard
Amalie Elisabeth Freund, nee von Würden.Wife of the sculptor H. E. Freund by P. C. Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922957/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Girl selling geese
Girl selling geese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797902/girl-selling-geeseFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
A maid shows her lover's portrait to a greengrocer by David Monies
A maid shows her lover's portrait to a greengrocer by David Monies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923003/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Sophie Dorothea of Prussia
Portrait of Sophie Dorothea of Prussia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797481/portrait-sophie-dorothea-prussiaFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924939/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Young girl in a garden by Hans Michael Therkildsen
Young girl in a garden by Hans Michael Therkildsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924298/young-girl-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Mount Stetind in Fog
Mount Stetind in Fog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729159/mount-stetind-fogFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Seated Jesus, as well as drapery study
Seated Jesus, as well as drapery study
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772743/seated-jesus-well-drapery-studyFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The frozen stick
The frozen stick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780071/the-frozen-stickFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Girl with fruits in a basket by Constantin Hansen
Girl with fruits in a basket by Constantin Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922411/girl-with-fruits-basket-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081776/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
A laughing girl displaying a small image of a nude woman seen from behind by Gerard Van Honthorst
A laughing girl displaying a small image of a nude woman seen from behind by Gerard Van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922974/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame, editable design, remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame, editable design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081778/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown by David Jacobsen
Unknown by David Jacobsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924952/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797820/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924455/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license