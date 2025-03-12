Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemans headoil paintings public domain portrait manfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainPrivy Councilor Henrik Hielmstierne by Jens JuelOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 949 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4370 x 5523 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseConference councilor Debora Fabritius de Tengnagel, née Cloppenburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795462/conference-councilor-debora-fabritius-tengnagel-nee-cloppenburgFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseCharlotte Sophie Gerner, née Rasch, Henrik Gerner's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804298/charlotte-sophie-gerner-nee-rasch-henrik-gerners-wifeFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804458/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe coppersmith J.F.Clemenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760099/the-coppersmith-jfclemensFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licensePostmaster General Frederik Hauch as a young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804591/postmaster-general-frederik-hauch-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseThe painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923157/the-painter-michael-gehrmannFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSusanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923074/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommander Captain Henrik Gerner by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923007/commander-captain-henrik-gernerFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoffee merchant Christen Ravn, a childhood friend of Juel'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801132/coffee-merchant-christen-ravn-childhood-friend-juelsFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostmaster Frederik Carl Harboe (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804657/postmaster-frederik-carl-harboeFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804381/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774769/mens-collection-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Roman dwarf Francesco Ravai, called Bajoccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804299/the-roman-dwarf-francesco-ravai-called-bajoccoFree Image from public domain licenseDepression Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104242/depression-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourt Signet Stick Ahron Jacobsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804423/court-signet-stick-ahron-jacobsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeder Rahr, merchant in Ribehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804761/peder-rahr-merchant-ribeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDirector of Post, Justice Johan Georg Paulihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804211/director-post-justice-johan-georg-pauliFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe sculptor Jacques-François-Joseph Saly by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923182/the-sculptor-jacques-francois-joseph-salyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Louise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseJohann Jacob Frølich d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800345/johann-jacob-frolich-daeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800210/portrait-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCountess Caroline Schimmelmann (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804628/countess-caroline-schimmelmannFree Image from public domain license