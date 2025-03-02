Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecouple paintingcouple oil paintingoddvintage couplefacewoodpersonartAn odd couple by Jan Miense MolenaerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 942 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4210 x 3306 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseA farming familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805342/farming-familyFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeasants in an innhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804934/peasants-innFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA Dutch winter piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798130/dutch-winter-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseCheating at Cards (c. 1650 - 1668) by Jan Miense Molenaerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743144/cheating-cards-c-1650-1668-jan-miense-molenaerFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseOld woman at her meal by Quiringh Gerritsz Van Brekelenkamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923098/old-woman-her-mealFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe bean king drinks by Jan Miense Molenaerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924557/the-bean-king-drinksFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045237/love-quote-poster-templateView licenseCallisto in Diana's bathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801331/callisto-dianas-bathFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA brothelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710692/brothelFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseBoaz and Ruthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803769/boaz-and-ruthFree Image from public domain licenseCouple goals Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778745/couple-goals-facebook-cover-templateView licenseThe wedding of Peleus and Thetis by Hans Rottenhammerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922874/the-wedding-peleus-and-thetisFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA couple at the pub tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804173/couple-the-pub-tableFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060852/american-gothic-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLachend meisje met pop (1768 - 1796) by Pieter de Mare and Jan Miense Molenaerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777200/lachend-meisje-met-pop-1768-1796-pieter-mare-and-jan-miense-molenaerFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056076/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSummer at the tavern "Liljen" by Esaias Van De Veldehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922483/summer-the-tavern-liljenFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042552/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA domestic scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804327/domestic-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056075/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe stingy one by Jan Steenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924416/the-stingy-oneFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042579/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn innhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798568/innFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045241/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe raising of Lazarushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804033/the-raising-lazarusFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045238/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMoonlight landscape with mythological (?) motif by Moyses Van Wtenbrouckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924838/moonlight-landscape-with-mythological-motifFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury date inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273730/luxury-date-inspiration-templateView licenseThe Holy Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799294/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSoldiers enter a farmhouse by Pieter Coddehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924642/soldiers-enter-farmhouseFree Image from public domain license