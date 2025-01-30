Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenicolai abildgaardoil paintingdonkey paintingpaintingmythpainting manfacepersonThe robber gang's housekeeper comforts the young girl by telling the myth of Cupid and Psyche. Motif from Apuleius: The golden donkey by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1060 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3939 x 3479 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseDraft scene of Apuleius' "The Golden Ass" Book 4. Original from Wikimedia Commons. 