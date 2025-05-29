Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagealbrecht dürerdurergothicpublic domain gothicpattern public domainfloral patternsround pattern vintageround shieldKnob with rounded shield by Albrecht DürerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 950 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6287 x 4976 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379917/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseKnob with seven hexagonal stars by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922750/knob-with-seven-hexagonal-stars-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseKnob with rectangular center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922699/knob-with-rectangular-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. 