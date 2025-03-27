Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagewest indieswar paintingchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergsailboat public domainvintage sailboat artsailboatship paintingdanishA Danish corvette lying alongside to talk to a Danish war brig.The scene is intended to take place in the West Indies by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3935 x 2623 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCaribbean cruise poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView licenseThe Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. 