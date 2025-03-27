rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Danish corvette lying alongside to talk to a Danish war brig.The scene is intended to take place in the West Indies by…
Save
Edit Image
west indieswar paintingchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergsailboat public domainvintage sailboat artsailboatship paintingdanish
Caribbean cruise poster template
Caribbean cruise poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView license
The Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberg
The Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The corvette "Galathea" lies under tow to send help to the brig "St. Jean" which has been rammed by C.W. Eckersberg
The corvette "Galathea" lies under tow to send help to the brig "St. Jean" which has been rammed by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920689/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea (1839) by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from State…
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea (1839) by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from State…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414600/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
The 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923624/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Langebro, Copenhagen, in the Moonlight with Running Figures by C.W. Eckersberg
Langebro, Copenhagen, in the Moonlight with Running Figures by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924796/image-face-moon-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A corvette. by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921751/corvette-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg, isolated vector element. Remixed…
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg, isolated vector element. Remixed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684476/vector-border-ocean-artView license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620106/psd-border-art-vintageView license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620108/image-border-vintage-illustrationView license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922603/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866362/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A Corvette on the Stocks. by C.W. Eckersberg
A Corvette on the Stocks. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923573/corvette-the-stocks-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888867/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
The liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberg
The liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921594/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448263/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
An American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberg
An American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648843/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The Corvette "Galathea" png in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg, transparent background.…
The Corvette "Galathea" png in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg, transparent background.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620105/png-border-vintageView license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197767/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358878/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Street scene in wind and rain by C.W. Eckersberg
Street scene in wind and rain by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924752/street-scene-wind-and-rain-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648823/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Russian Fleet at Anchor near Elsinore by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian Fleet at Anchor near Elsinore by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922591/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license