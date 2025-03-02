Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageromearch painting1830 to 1832smoke romepublic domain path paintingpublic domain oil paintingsmokearchaeologyA smoke in Rome by Ernst MeyerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3140 x 4571 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarItalian architecture poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328002/italian-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseView of a farm in Rome.Copy after Eckersberg by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922455/view-farm-romecopy-after-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseRome flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327997/rome-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseIn the Franciscan monastery of Santa Maria in Aracoeli in Rome by C.W. 