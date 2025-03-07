rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juel
Save
Edit Image
portraitpainting manpaintingphotographyportrait paintinghead paintingpublic domainpublic domain paintings
Counseling Instagram post template
Counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
Countess Caroline Schimmelmann (?)
Countess Caroline Schimmelmann (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804628/countess-caroline-schimmelmannFree Image from public domain license
Photography workshop Instagram post template
Photography workshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785899/photography-workshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Louise Augusta
Portrait of Louise Augusta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain license
Depression Instagram post template
Depression Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104242/depression-instagram-post-templateView license
Boy reading by artificial light
Boy reading by artificial light
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801086/boy-reading-artificial-lightFree Image from public domain license
World earth day Instagram post template
World earth day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116703/world-earth-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Self-portrait by artificial light by Jens Juel
Self-portrait by artificial light by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923183/self-portrait-artificial-lightFree Image from public domain license
Moments in bloom poster template, editable text and design
Moments in bloom poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777976/moments-bloom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804283/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup png element, editable man's back design
Tattoo mockup png element, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView license
Johann Jacob Frølich d.æ.
Johann Jacob Frølich d.æ.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800345/johann-jacob-frolich-daeFree Image from public domain license
Earth day poster template
Earth day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116893/earth-day-poster-templateView license
The coppersmith J.F.Clemens
The coppersmith J.F.Clemens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760099/the-coppersmith-jfclemensFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView license
Portrait of Christian VII
Portrait of Christian VII
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800210/portrait-christian-viiFree Image from public domain license
Men's face wash Instagram post template
Men's face wash Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118468/mens-face-wash-instagram-post-templateView license
Male portrait
Male portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805807/male-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Fashion quote Instagram post template, editable design
Fashion quote Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19137627/fashion-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Postmaster Frederik Carl Harboe (?)
Postmaster Frederik Carl Harboe (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804657/postmaster-frederik-carl-harboeFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView license
Postmaster General Frederik Hauch as a young man
Postmaster General Frederik Hauch as a young man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804591/postmaster-general-frederik-hauch-young-manFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kitchen interior with reading girl by Jens Juel
Kitchen interior with reading girl by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924822/kitchen-interior-with-reading-girlFree Image from public domain license
Men's beauty Instagram post template
Men's beauty Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118440/mens-beauty-instagram-post-templateView license
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924939/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Buddhism quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666657/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Social scene in a park by Jens Juel
Social scene in a park by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924544/social-scene-parkFree Image from public domain license
Red Grunge Effect
Red Grunge Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537925/photo-filter-effectView license
Susanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holm
Susanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923074/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dansebakken at Sorgenfri by Jens Juel
Dansebakken at Sorgenfri by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922206/dansebakken-sorgenfriFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Charlotte Sophie Gerner, née Rasch, Henrik Gerner's wife
Charlotte Sophie Gerner, née Rasch, Henrik Gerner's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804298/charlotte-sophie-gerner-nee-rasch-henrik-gerners-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Poul Johan Schouw, Governor of the East Indies by Jens Juel
Poul Johan Schouw, Governor of the East Indies by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922926/poul-johan-schouw-governor-the-east-indiesFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion poster template
Men's fashion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118218/mens-fashion-poster-templateView license
Anna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Anna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413121/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license