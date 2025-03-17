Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagechickencopper engravingroosteranimalbirdartvintagepublic domainRooster with three hensOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 772 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3439 x 2212 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseThree peacocks by Jacob Mathamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924609/three-peacocksFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003934/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseThree small dogs by Jacob Mathamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922600/three-small-dogsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153059/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseEgret, spoonbill, a duck and a sparrow by Jacob Mathamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922961/egret-spoonbill-duck-and-sparrowFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003936/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseVenus and Cupid by Jacob Mathamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922231/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rooster illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418271/vintage-rooster-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe Church Fathershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772948/the-church-fathersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hens Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732336/happy-hens-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBacchushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815719/bacchusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rooster illustrations for designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418023/vintage-rooster-illustrations-for-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseTwo dogs by a lake shore by Jacob Mathamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922585/two-dogs-lake-shoreFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse poultry illustrations collection element set, editable design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557620/diverse-poultry-illustrations-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseAbraham sending Hagar awayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761279/abraham-sending-hagar-awayFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733655/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseCereshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816975/ceresFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515983/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Church Fathershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773498/the-church-fathersFree Image from public domain licenseRise & shine blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732365/rise-shine-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo putti singinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815878/two-putti-singingFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003939/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseSmall animals and insects: Grasshopper, butterfly, field vole, partridge, bee, snail, mole and frog.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729015/image-butterfly-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003937/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseTwo small dogs by Jacob Mathamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922623/two-small-dogsFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218089/bird-flu-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Church Fathershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773472/the-church-fathersFree Image from public domain licenseMorning routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163963/morning-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo lions in natural surroundingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761193/two-lions-natural-surroundingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153063/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseChrist's baptism in the Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773891/christs-baptism-the-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153346/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseThe Visitation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712005/the-visitationFree Image from public domain licensePet chicken Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601214/pet-chicken-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Visitationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712115/the-visitationFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516004/chicken-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeasant, satire on drunkennesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760934/peasant-satire-drunkennessFree Image from public domain licenseGold wild animals illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseHen with her chicks in a circular composition.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791754/hen-with-her-chicks-circular-compositionFree Image from public domain license