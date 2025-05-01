Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingcountryside oil paintingpaintingpersonarthousebuildingvintageNørre Vium Church.Moving storm by Hans SmidthOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3541 x 2767 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's city background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059846/png-apartment-art-backgroundView licenseDriving homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804499/driving-homeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059845/van-goghs-city-collage-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA stream at a steep placehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804265/stream-steep-placeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059540/png-apartment-art-backgroundView licenseInterior from a farmhousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804491/interior-from-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446716/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804385/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWest Jutland Church, No.Viumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795555/west-jutland-church-noviumFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA ferry over the Gudenåen by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920096/ferry-over-the-gudenaenFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590888/painting-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Jutland farmer reads the Biblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804767/jutland-farmer-reads-the-bibleFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe assembly house in Slagslundehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800915/the-assembly-house-slagslundeFree Image from public domain licenseVacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseSir.Søren's deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804328/sirsorens-deathFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049393/solitude-inspiration-templateView licenseThe canoe map to Fussingøhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804374/the-canoe-map-fussingoFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619776/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSir.Søren turns off the lights on New Year's Evehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804693/sirsoren-turns-off-the-lights-new-years-eveFree Image from public domain licensePainting class social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590887/painting-class-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA house on Alheden by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923099/house-alhedenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912146/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn the day car.The artist's nephews by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923050/the-day-carthe-artists-nephewsFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView licenseHouse with chicken coop by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924727/house-with-chicken-coopFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804598/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563467/motivation-quote-poster-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797187/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563466/motivation-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknown by H. A. Brendekildehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922909/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563468/motivation-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseParty from Falkoneralléhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803667/party-from-falkoneralleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy of clouds over the seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795534/study-clouds-over-the-seaFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12781147/real-estate-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798309/unknownFree Image from public domain license