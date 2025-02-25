Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageportraitmans headpublic domain portrait paintinghorseanimalfacepersonartThe sculptor Jacques-François-Joseph Saly by Jens JuelOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 977 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4724 x 5802 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseCoffee merchant Christen Ravn, a childhood friend of Juel'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801132/coffee-merchant-christen-ravn-childhood-friend-juelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licensePostmaster Frederik Carl Harboe (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804657/postmaster-frederik-carl-harboeFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licensePrivy Councilor Henrik Hielmstierne by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923090/privy-councilor-henrik-hielmstierneFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseThe Roman dwarf Francesco Ravai, called Bajoccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804299/the-roman-dwarf-francesco-ravai-called-bajoccoFree Image from public domain licenseBunny bride & groom, wedding digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633304/bunny-bride-groom-wedding-digital-art-editable-remixView licensePeder Rahr, merchant in Ribehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804761/peder-rahr-merchant-ribeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse race Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428525/horse-race-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804458/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428443/horse-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseDirector of Post, Justice Johan Georg Paulihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804211/director-post-justice-johan-georg-pauliFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428449/horse-riding-course-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe coppersmith J.F.Clemenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760099/the-coppersmith-jfclemensFree Image from public domain licenseCEO mode on Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825432/ceo-mode-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923157/the-painter-michael-gehrmannFree Image from public domain licenseHorse Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212237/horse-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePostmaster General Frederik Hauch as a young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804591/postmaster-general-frederik-hauch-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseHorse blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212258/horse-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Ryberg Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725546/the-ryberg-familyFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804381/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212267/horse-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804261/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804246/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseJohann Jacob Frølich d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800345/johann-jacob-frolich-daeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrederik VI as crown princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804473/frederik-crown-princeFree Image from public domain licenseSport motivation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714273/sport-motivation-instagram-post-templateView licenseConference councilor Debora Fabritius de Tengnagel, née Cloppenburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795462/conference-councilor-debora-fabritius-tengnagel-nee-cloppenburgFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Louise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseCommander Captain Henrik Gerner by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923007/commander-captain-henrik-gernerFree Image from public domain license