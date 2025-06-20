rawpixel
St. Matthew by Perino Del Vaga
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
Virgin and Child with the infant St John the Baptist by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922491/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView license
Annunciation by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922444/annunciation-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView license
The carrying of the cross by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923035/the-carrying-the-cross-unknownFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The preaching by Perino Del Vaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923279/the-preachingFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A table by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921765/tableFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The back of Amsterdam City Hall;erected
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924730/the-back-amsterdam-city-hallerectedFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The rest on the flight to Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711867/the-rest-the-flight-egyptFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Landscape study from Norway painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799265/png-art-artwork-blueView license
A man with a cross over his shoulder (John the Baptist?), behind him a boy lying down
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808663/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Celebrating a wedding?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809686/celebrating-weddingFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
St.Matthew and the angel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815782/stmatthew-and-the-angelFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
St.Martin and the beggar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813808/stmartin-and-the-beggarFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563699/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The crosses are raised on Calvary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816293/the-crosses-are-raised-calvaryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated evangelist in pendentive composition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815836/seated-evangelist-pendentive-compositionFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ carries the cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815815/christ-carries-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The production in the temple by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920812/the-production-the-temple-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Claude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView license
Breast of a man's costume
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712357/breast-mans-costumeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The creation of light.Angels dispel the darkness from the sun, which begins to illuminate the earth.From the Triune God the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922318/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drawings for panels, cassapanca (?), portals and a cartouche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784862/drawings-for-panels-cassapanca-portals-and-cartoucheFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prospect of Chester by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923349/prospect-chester-unknownFree Image from public domain license