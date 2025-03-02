rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
Save
Edit Image
wilhelm marstrandoil paintingspaintingvintage paintingsdanishfacepersonart
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905631/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView license
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922000/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412836/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923021/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Hygge garden Instagram post template, editable text
Hygge garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597734/hygge-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView license
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension poster template
Eyelash extension poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView license
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
Eve Tempts Adam by Wilhelm Marstrand
Eve Tempts Adam by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920492/eve-tempts-adam-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259138/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm Marstrand
Frederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922898/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Eye test Facebook post template
Eye test Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775722/eye-test-facebook-post-templateView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922449/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924455/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension blog banner template
Eyelash extension blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView license
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924758/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lip filer injections Facebook post template
Lip filer injections Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774984/lip-filer-injections-facebook-post-templateView license
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension Instagram post template
Eyelash extension Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775815/eyelash-extension-instagram-post-templateView license
View through a door to running figures by C.W. Eckersberg
View through a door to running figures by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924958/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Part of Øresund north of Kronborg by C.W. Eckersberg
Part of Øresund north of Kronborg by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920677/image-art-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
Gottlieb Bindesbøll, Danish Architect by Wilhelm Marstrand
Gottlieb Bindesbøll, Danish Architect by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922564/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license