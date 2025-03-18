rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sophie Magdalene, Queen of Christian VI by Andreas Møller
Save
Edit Image
queenqueen paintingwoman paintingsophie christianitychristian artchristian dresspublic domain oil paintingdress
Picnic in the park poster template
Picnic in the park poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708699/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView license
Queen Sophie Magdalene
Queen Sophie Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797426/queen-sophie-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Chill aesthetic music poster template
Chill aesthetic music poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073407/chill-aesthetic-music-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Sophie Dorothea of Prussia
Portrait of Sophie Dorothea of Prussia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797481/portrait-sophie-dorothea-prussiaFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685652/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView license
Elizabeth, Queen of Christian II by Poul Hagelstein
Elizabeth, Queen of Christian II by Poul Hagelstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924938/elizabeth-queen-christianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Conference councilor Marie Sophie Frølich, née de Coninck
Conference councilor Marie Sophie Frølich, née de Coninck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805604/conference-councilor-marie-sophie-frolich-nee-coninckFree Image from public domain license
Chill aesthetic music Facebook story template
Chill aesthetic music Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073411/chill-aesthetic-music-facebook-story-templateView license
Flora Elisabeth Sophie Hellesen, born Top
Flora Elisabeth Sophie Hellesen, born Top
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801051/flora-elisabeth-sophie-hellesen-born-topFree Image from public domain license
Chill aesthetic music blog banner template
Chill aesthetic music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073410/chill-aesthetic-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Lady in greyish silk dress and loose hood
Lady in greyish silk dress and loose hood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802279/lady-greyish-silk-dress-and-loose-hoodFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram story template
Picnic in the park Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708390/picnic-the-park-instagram-story-templateView license
Miss Caroline Sophie Møller
Miss Caroline Sophie Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804384/miss-caroline-sophie-mollerFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park blog banner template
Picnic in the park blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708311/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberg
Portrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922720/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Charlotte Sophie Gerner, née Rasch, Henrik Gerner's wife
Charlotte Sophie Gerner, née Rasch, Henrik Gerner's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804298/charlotte-sophie-gerner-nee-rasch-henrik-gerners-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Chill aesthetic music Instagram post template
Chill aesthetic music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685939/chill-aesthetic-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797958/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment quote Instagram post template, editable text
Women's empowerment quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732463/womens-empowerment-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady in summer dress and straw hat reading a letter
Lady in summer dress and straw hat reading a letter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802492/lady-summer-dress-and-straw-hat-reading-letterFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Empress Maria Theresia
Portrait of Empress Maria Theresia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805077/portrait-empress-maria-theresiaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Caroline Mathilde, Queen of Christian VII
Caroline Mathilde, Queen of Christian VII
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804432/caroline-mathilde-queen-christian-viiFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Queen Christine
Queen Christine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797575/queen-christineFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
Queen Charlotte Amalie
Queen Charlotte Amalie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797413/queen-charlotte-amalieFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown by Christian Andreas Schleisner
Unknown by Christian Andreas Schleisner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924921/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486238/textbook-poster-templateView license
Queen Dowager Juliane Marie by Vigilius Eriksen
Queen Dowager Juliane Marie by Vigilius Eriksen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923243/queen-dowager-juliane-marieFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Portrait of Queen Henriette, consort of King Carl the First by Anthony Van Dyck
Portrait of Queen Henriette, consort of King Carl the First by Anthony Van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924883/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Frederikke von Scholten, F. Arendrup, the artist's mother-in-law by Christian Mourier Petersen
Frederikke von Scholten, F. Arendrup, the artist's mother-in-law by Christian Mourier Petersen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923238/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The Dowager Queen Juliane Marie of Denmark
The Dowager Queen Juliane Marie of Denmark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736043/the-dowager-queen-juliane-marie-denmarkFree Image from public domain license