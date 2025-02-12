rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Holy Family with John the Baptist as an infant.After Giulio Romano's "Madonna della Gatta" by Giulio Romano
Save
Edit Image
romanosblack madonnafacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustration
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Jupiter nursing the hen Amalthea
Jupiter nursing the hen Amalthea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809573/jupiter-nursing-the-hen-amaltheaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Death of Procris
Death of Procris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712683/death-procrisFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
A satyr, two women, a lion and a goat
A satyr, two women, a lion and a goat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712039/satyr-two-women-lion-and-goatFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Persephone and Dionysus
Persephone and Dionysus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710750/persephone-and-dionysusFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Madonna in the rock cave with the Child, the little John the Baptist and an Angel
Madonna in the rock cave with the Child, the little John the Baptist and an Angel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797537/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Infanticide in Bethlehem
The Infanticide in Bethlehem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809431/the-infanticide-bethlehemFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
The Holy Family and the Infant St John the Baptist
The Holy Family and the Infant St John the Baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711512/the-holy-family-and-the-infant-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Jerome
Saint Jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808652/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
Holy communion Instagram post template, editable text
Holy communion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A man with a cross over his shoulder (John the Baptist?), behind him a boy lying down
A man with a cross over his shoulder (John the Baptist?), behind him a boy lying down
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808663/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Madonna and Child with Sts Peter, Bernard (or Bruno), James, Augustine and four angels, Madonna del Baldacchino
Madonna and Child with Sts Peter, Bernard (or Bruno), James, Augustine and four angels, Madonna del Baldacchino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706013/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView license
The Pentecost wonder by unknown
The Pentecost wonder by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922372/the-pentecost-wonder-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A magnificent bowl with figures and marine scenes on a base encircled by snakes by Giulio Romano
A magnificent bowl with figures and marine scenes on a base encircled by snakes by Giulio Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923194/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting phone wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting phone wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071908/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView license
Mary with the baby Jesus, John the Baptist, Elizabeth, Joseph and Zacharias
Mary with the baby Jesus, John the Baptist, Elizabeth, Joseph and Zacharias
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809133/mary-with-the-baby-jesus-john-the-baptist-elizabeth-joseph-and-zachariasFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting mobile wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting mobile wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071964/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView license
The Holy Family
The Holy Family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737144/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The worship of kings
The worship of kings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787374/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain license
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Holy Family, St John with a small Bird in his Hand
The Holy Family, St John with a small Bird in his Hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737684/the-holy-family-john-with-small-bird-his-handFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713948/png-antique-art-babyView license
The Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (1522-1524 (Renaissance)) by Giulio Romano
The Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (1522-1524 (Renaissance)) by Giulio Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Mother and child png sticker, Madonna Litta, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mother and child png sticker, Madonna Litta, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713532/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Mary with the baby Jesus, seated before a drapery.In the background in a doorway a man
Mary with the baby Jesus, seated before a drapery.In the background in a doorway a man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821542/image-background-jesus-faceFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806644/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
St.Christopher
St.Christopher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761097/stchristopherFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day celebration Instagram story template, editable text
Mother's day celebration Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710325/mothers-day-celebration-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Archangel Michael
Archangel Michael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820844/archangel-michaelFree Image from public domain license