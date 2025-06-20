Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagearchaeologyfacepersonartvintagepublic domainadultwomanTimes of the year.Symbolized by four human figuresOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 796 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7892 x 5236 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTimes of the day.Symbolized by four winged figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818580/times-the-daysymbolized-four-winged-figuresFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922847/the-sculptor-bertel-thorvaldsenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseKing Numa Pompilius Conversing with the Nymph Egeria in her Grottohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747888/king-numa-pompilius-conversing-with-the-nymph-egeria-her-grottoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseApollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741496/apolloFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe way to her is through my chesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741053/the-way-her-through-chestFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseApollo playing the lyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741143/apollo-playing-the-lyreFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTired of crying.Nude woman in half figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797160/tired-cryingnude-woman-half-figureFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe farewell.A standing and a seated figure by a deathbedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796426/the-farewella-standing-and-seated-figure-deathbedFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVarious drafts including relief "Adam and Eve" 1838 and "Atalante" relief: Villa Torlonia 1837.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766955/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Infanticide in Bethlehemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795566/the-infanticide-bethlehemFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796909/head-christFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFour warriors in dueling groupshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776719/four-warriors-dueling-groupsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVotive relief.A: Hermes leads four buckets with Echelos and Basile.B: Kephisos and the nymphs, Artemis?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775810/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Ragnarok friezehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795960/the-ragnarok-friezeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBearded man with drinking vessel on bench, and four servantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774601/bearded-man-with-drinking-vessel-bench-and-four-servantsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseHelios with his four buckethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778208/helios-with-his-four-bucketFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarvest.Two naked men gathering cornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796990/harvesttwo-naked-men-gathering-cornFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian Charityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850638/christian-charityFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796150/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseNemesis and Jupiter by John G Unnevehrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248863/nemesis-and-jupiter-john-unnevehrFree Image from public domain license