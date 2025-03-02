Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageabildgaardvintage photoweddingpencilartist paintsbrown plantcockatoo artpencil drawingA lattice work, behind which branches and cockatoos can be seen. Decorative draft by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 683 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1905 x 3348 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman and bird png, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580586/png-absinthe-robette-adult-angelView licensePart of draft for a ceiling decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792707/part-draft-for-ceiling-decorationFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseDraft of a woman's suit.A chain connects her armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790974/draft-womans-suita-chain-connects-her-armsFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739870/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView licenseSeated woman with left knee raisedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791127/seated-woman-with-left-knee-raisedFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114522/celebrate-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseDecorative draft, a box or similar.The corners are finished with fantastic animal heads, apparently for woodworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788135/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739516/wallpaper-poster-templateView licenseA small bell-shaped decorative drafthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791565/small-bell-shaped-decorative-draftFree Image from public domain licenseBride to be Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597976/bride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDraft of a woman's costume, an elderly woman wrapped in long robeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790937/draft-womans-costume-elderly-woman-wrapped-long-robesFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075595/wallpaper-instagram-post-templateView licenseA king receives a wreath from a kneeling womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787183/king-receives-wreath-from-kneeling-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075592/wallpaper-facebook-story-templateView licenseDraft for the decoration of the end wall in the auditoriumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787756/draft-for-the-decoration-the-end-wall-the-auditoriumFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075594/wallpaper-blog-banner-templateView licenseReclining Athena.Allegory of the scienceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787762/reclining-athenaallegory-the-sciencesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cockatoo bird, exotic animal sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832630/vintage-cockatoo-bird-exotic-animal-sticker-editable-designView licenseSeated fertile woman with crossed arms, in profile lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789568/seated-fertile-woman-with-crossed-arms-profile-leftFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cockatoo bird, exotic animal sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824081/vintage-cockatoo-bird-exotic-animal-sticker-editable-designView licenseSheet with two studies of a woman lying on an antique benchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787190/sheet-with-two-studies-woman-lying-antique-benchFree Image from public domain licenseSpring Wedding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597988/spring-wedding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated woman with two children and portrait in profile in circle compositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785672/seated-woman-with-two-children-and-portrait-profile-circle-compositionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cockatoo bird, exotic animal sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824019/vintage-cockatoo-bird-exotic-animal-sticker-editable-designView licenseFriday. Venus seated with mirror and jewelry box by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924174/fridayvenus-seated-with-mirror-and-jewelry-boxFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828389/png-animal-blank-space-botanicalView licenseA man in a boat, lifting a fish on a line.Below a draft of a fisherman, a head and a naked manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788355/image-face-person-fishFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828535/png-animal-blank-space-botanicalView licenseVarious drafts, i.a.of several heads and a hen with two [?] placed in a circlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791440/various-drafts-iaof-several-heads-and-hen-with-two-placed-circleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding planner pastel logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777705/wedding-planner-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWoman spreading semen. Circular composition by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924155/woman-spreading-semencircular-compositionFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828415/png-animal-blank-space-botanicalView licenseTuesday.Mars tests the sharpness of his lance pointhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791346/tuesdaymars-tests-the-sharpness-his-lance-pointFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828379/png-animal-blank-space-botanicalView licenseDraft for a geometric ceiling decoration with cassetteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923313/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15173555/editable-pink-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseA young woman kneeling imploringly embracing a naked herohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789531/young-woman-kneeling-imploringly-embracing-naked-heroFree Image from public domain licenseWedding planner vintage logo template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575680/wedding-planner-vintage-logo-template-customizable-designView licenseA Panshermehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787801/panshermeFree Image from public domain license