rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Baptism of Christ by Frantz Cleyn
Save
Edit Image
baptismvintage mancandlechristfacepersonchurchart
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Betrothal by Frantz Cleyn
A Betrothal by Frantz Cleyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922624/betrothalFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francesco
Christ on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francesco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922818/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template, editable text & design
Worship service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A Boys' School
A Boys' School
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727462/boys-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918225/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ on the cross with Mary and John flanked by two saints on either side
Christ on the cross with Mary and John flanked by two saints on either side
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747635/christ-the-cross-with-mary-and-john-flanked-two-saints-either-sideFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ blesses the children."Let the little children come unto me" by Jacob Jordaens
Christ blesses the children."Let the little children come unto me" by Jacob Jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922239/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Resurrection of Christ by Sebastino Di Mainardi
Resurrection of Christ by Sebastino Di Mainardi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920673/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray Instagram post template
Together we pray Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14099347/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView license
A stairway to heaven by unknown
A stairway to heaven by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922809/stairway-heavenFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939399/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Death of the Virgin Mary
Death of the Virgin Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797272/death-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bust of Karl V in profile in niche
Bust of Karl V in profile in niche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795642/bust-karl-profile-nicheFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
18 paintings in three rows.Portraits of 11 kings, 7 queens of the Oldenburg tribe
18 paintings in three rows.Portraits of 11 kings, 7 queens of the Oldenburg tribe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797717/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257915/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Miniature altarpiece.Triptych with Christ's Passion
Miniature altarpiece.Triptych with Christ's Passion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812854/miniature-altarpiecetriptych-with-christs-passionFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A dying soul leaves the body like a butterfly
A dying soul leaves the body like a butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747899/dying-soul-leaves-the-body-like-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013755/image-jesus-angel-personFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord Facebook post template, editable design
Praise the lord Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693593/praise-the-lord-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The interior of the Jesuit Church in Bruges
The interior of the Jesuit Church in Bruges
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805015/the-interior-the-jesuit-church-brugesFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord blog banner template, editable text
Praise the lord blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693530/praise-the-lord-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Virgin Mary in impotence with the three Marys at Christ's sarcophagus by Puccio Di Simone
Virgin Mary in impotence with the three Marys at Christ's sarcophagus by Puccio Di Simone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923249/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257911/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
The establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
The establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain license
Worship service Instagram story template, editable text
Worship service Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590919/worship-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
The establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923132/the-establishment-the-royal-libraryallegoryFree Image from public domain license
Worship service Facebook post template, editable design
Worship service Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590909/worship-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Kneeling woman lifting up a child and kissing it
Kneeling woman lifting up a child and kissing it
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796350/kneeling-woman-lifting-child-and-kissingFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257918/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Christ on the cross between the Virgin Mary and John
Christ on the cross between the Virgin Mary and John
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797195/christ-the-cross-between-the-virgin-mary-and-johnFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615532/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The interior of the Oude Kerk in Amsterdam during a sermon
The interior of the Oude Kerk in Amsterdam during a sermon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798233/the-interior-the-oude-kerk-amsterdam-during-sermonFree Image from public domain license