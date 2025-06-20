Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagecow paintingbutchered cowbutcher shopcowoil paintings public domainimpressionismbutcherCarcase of an Ox. by Theodor PhilipsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 839 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1118 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Slaughtered Ox, Rome by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923634/slaughtered-ox-rome-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Milking Place at Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butcher shop logo template, editable business badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626792/vintage-butcher-shop-logo-template-editable-business-badgeView licenseUnknown by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924304/unknown-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseCalves at the beach by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920491/calves-the-beach-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseUnknown by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922375/unknown-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590888/painting-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA road in Dyrehaven. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920592/road-dyrehaven-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseNow brewing, cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170077/now-brewing-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCalves and geese at a watering hole.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923024/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOpening night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690194/opening-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeese on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922766/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970080/second-hand-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCattle Seen against the Sun on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flower Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734325/fresh-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseIsola del Liri.Bright gray weather day by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923146/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOpening night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731510/opening-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA cowshed.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923233/cowshedsaltholm-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619776/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Calves in the Open Licking an Overturned Dandelion (Draft for Ceramic Dish) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924630/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446716/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCows and calves near the embarkation point on Saltholm (draft for punch bowl decoration) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923683/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flower blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967557/fresh-flower-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSelf portrait by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924749/self-portrait-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flower social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967558/fresh-flower-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBy Sorteåen.Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920789/sorteaenmeilgard-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseGrazing cows and squawking geese (draft for ceramic dish) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921746/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseBy the Liri River by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924613/the-liri-river-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseEvening landscape by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922373/evening-landscape-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12435232/artisan-butcher-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA flock of sheep.The motif from Faxingeskoven near Nysøhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805986/flock-sheepthe-motif-from-faxingeskoven-near-nysoFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933261/flower-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Road to Copenhagen from Kastrup. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923503/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license