Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagedeer painting1841 to 1845oil paintings public domaindeer landscape paintingcopenhagenchristen købkepainting landscapepublic domain oil painting deerView Near Copenhagen by Christen KøbkeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 766 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3543 x 2261 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseView of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTo do list Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598194/list-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseView from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922490/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseA View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous life quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686841/famous-life-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePart of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854238/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Garden Gate of the Artist's Home at Blegdammen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924863/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel alone Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775488/travel-alone-facebook-post-templateView licenseView of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924715/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686761/depression-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseView from the Loft of the Grain Store at the Bakery in the Citadel of Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920865/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature & simple life poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263783/nature-simple-life-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseView from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464488/painting-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776164/summer-sale-blog-banner-templateView licensePart of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Kobke. Original public domain image from Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233120/image-background-paper-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031237/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRoof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12561178/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Rocky Coast, Capri. by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920504/rocky-coast-capri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePart of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924408/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy soul quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114354/happy-soul-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseAn old sailor by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn fashion Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521172/autumn-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Garden Gate of the Artist's Home at Blegdammen by Christen Kobke. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16230164/image-paper-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521171/autumn-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763338/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSusanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030335/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of Clouds by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923426/study-clouds-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030333/finding-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseCouple goals Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778745/couple-goals-facebook-cover-templateView licenseDecorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license