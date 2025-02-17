rawpixel
The Artist's Wife and Daughter by L. A. Ring
1901wifepaintingpainting wifefood paintingoil painting dateoil painting lampoil lamp
Virtual art exhibition Instagram post template
The Artist's Wife by Lamplight by L. A. Ring
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
Emilie Mathilde Roed, née Kruse, the artist's wife
Paris street, rainy day art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
The artist's wife Esther, née Winther
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
The artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Bloch
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mathilde Theresia von Irgens-Bergh, née Holsten, the Wife of Mathias Friis von Irgens-Bergh by Christian Albrecht Jensen
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Young women. From left: Karen Bramsen;the artist's wife Esther, née Lange;Johanne Munch-Petersen by Julius Paulsen
American Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Henriette Petersen, born Philipsen, wife of customs inspector Michael Christian Petersen
Rainy day desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
Couple in the rain background, nature art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study of the artist's wife and daughter
Couple in the rain art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Merchant and his Wife by Marinus Van Reymerswale
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wife
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
The painter.An artist looks at his work with his wife
Paris street, rainy day art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Princess Charlotte Amalie, Frederik IV's daughter
Rainy day background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Thaw by L. A. Ring
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wife with a turban
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rahbek at his wife's deathbed
Manhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Agnete Skovgaard, née Lange, the artist's wife
Couple in the rain computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Marsk Stig's abandoned daughters by Dankvart Dreyer
Couple in the rain background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Unknown
