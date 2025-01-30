Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imageromevilla borghesechristoffer wilhelm eckersbergeckersbergvintage gardensneoclassical architecturerome paintingrome gardenView of the Garden of the Villa Borghese in Rome by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1043 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3188 x 2771 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPrivate villa Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435579/private-villa-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920671/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSimplicity quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728690/simplicity-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseView of the Gardens of the Villa Albani. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922683/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProspect of Porta S.Paolo and Piramide di Caio Cestio seen from the city side, Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923424/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer minimalism Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728699/summer-minimalism-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Cloisters of San Lorenzo fuori le mura in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920494/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRome, Italy trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719571/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView licensePorta de Ripa Grande, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920839/porta-ripa-grande-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421615/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licensePorta Angelica and Part of the Vatican by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920866/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBarbecue grill illustration background, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236534/barbecue-grill-illustration-background-digital-art-editable-designView licenseThe Marble Steps leading up to the Church of Santa Maria in Aracoeli in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922569/image-art-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain licensePrivate villa post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654128/private-villa-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseIn the Franciscan monastery of Santa Maria in Aracoeli in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922275/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959431/vintage-gardening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView from the Fontana Acetosa, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452611/summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe fountain in the garden of Palazzo Barberini, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921593/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453246/summer-holiday-poster-templateView licenseView from the garden of the Palazzo Barberini towards the palace and the Quirinale, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923422/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536562/travel-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseView towards the North through one of the Arches of the Second Storey of the Colosseum in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920551/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959460/flower-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrom the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923559/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRenovator Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11059802/renovator-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseDeep quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631923/deep-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Corvette on the Stocks. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923573/corvette-the-stocks-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770802/flash-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of Lake Albano by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920848/view-lake-albano-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProspect from Frederiksberg garden by the castle and the Temple of Apis by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920110/image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452501/summer-holiday-poster-templateView licenseA brickworks on Møn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921414/brickworks-mon-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Greece Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536572/travel-greece-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922582/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453357/summer-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413392/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license