Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imageoil painting flowersoil painting roseflower paintingmosspublic domain oil paintingotto diderich ottesenroses vintage oil paintingpublic domain rose paintingsA Moss Rose Tree Surrounded by Summer Flowers by Otto Diderich OttesenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1022 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1362 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEarly spring Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854221/early-spring-instagram-story-templateView licenseStill Life with Fruit and Flowers by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923535/photo-image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFloral design Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728231/floral-design-facebook-post-templateView licenseStill Life with Roses and Strawberries by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920497/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePiece of fruit with a stillid by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922386/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring in Charlottenlund Forest by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923534/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers in a vase by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922345/flowers-vase-otto-diderich-ottesenFree Image from public domain licensespring garden party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407997/spring-garden-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseFruit piece with melons and grapes by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924887/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598360/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseRoses and myrtles by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922150/roses-and-myrtles-otto-diderich-ottesenFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529735/motherhood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVillage with church.Broager by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921901/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768949/motherhood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA light cane basket with flowers by C. D. Fritzschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920558/light-cane-basket-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443603/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseA vase with flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805076/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529740/motherhood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Roses and Strawberries by Otto Diderich Ottesen. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16028375/image-roses-strawberries-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081776/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePoppies by Anthonie Christensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922951/poppiesFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081775/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCartouche with Bust of Christ Surrounded by a Garland of Flowers, Andries Bosmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924720/image-face-flower-roseFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring gold frame, editable design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081778/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA porphyry vase with Cactus grandiflora and other flowers by C. D. Fritzschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920610/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring instant photo frame. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073247/vermeer-pearl-earring-instant-photo-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndante in Beethoven's Pastoral Symphonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725719/andante-beethovens-pastoral-symphonyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseIn the oak foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800978/the-oak-forestFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443602/floral-boutique-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlower piece by Franz Werner Tammhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924211/flower-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407951/white-day-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseFlowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of strawberrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802199/flowers-three-legged-vase-and-bowl-strawberriesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy mother's day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928098/happy-mothers-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring Flowers by Suzanne Valadonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921238/spring-flowers-suzanne-valadonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy mother's day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494078/happy-mothers-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers by Margareta Havermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921638/flowersFree Image from public domain license