Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagestampbookplatepublic domain bookplatenetherlands stampspatternposterbookdanishDraft bookplate for the Danish Society in the NetherlandsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1144 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2180 x 2287 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCozy Danish home decor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836762/cozy-danish-home-decor-poster-templateView licenseDecorative, architectural drafthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793328/decorative-architectural-draftFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496130/content-creator-poster-templateView licenseDraft for same volume as rectohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793402/draft-for-same-volume-rectoFree Image from public domain licenseHygge lifestyle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813171/hygge-lifestyle-poster-templateView licenseDraft for a volume of work on Lorenz Frølichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793238/draft-for-volume-work-lorenz-frolichFree Image from public domain licenseHygge garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700185/hygge-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigure studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793366/figure-studyFree Image from public domain licensePaint stamp patterned poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152368/paint-stamp-patterned-poster-template-editable-designView licenseDecorative draftshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793280/decorative-draftsFree Image from public domain licenseBooks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053177/books-poster-templateView licenseChurch ruinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793339/church-ruinFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop poster template, editable block print designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8082017/art-workshop-poster-template-editable-block-print-designView licensePencil scratchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793782/pencil-scratchFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop poster template vector in block print themehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054372/art-workshop-poster-template-vector-block-print-themeView licenseTwo studies of crawling boys (or flying angels)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793211/two-studies-crawling-boys-or-flying-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop poster template with paint stamp themehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8073232/art-workshop-poster-template-with-paint-stamp-themeView licenseLeaf planthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793432/leaf-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHandicraft furniture exhibition poster template, editable paint stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072570/handicraft-furniture-exhibition-poster-template-editable-paint-stampView licenseDecorative draft.Viborg Cathedralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793398/decorative-draftviborg-cathedralFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamps mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221800/vintage-postage-stamps-mockup-editable-designView licenseStudy of the chestnut branch and detail study of its budhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725031/study-the-chestnut-branch-and-detail-study-its-budFree Image from public domain licenseBlue block print poster template, editable quote designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152325/blue-block-print-poster-template-editable-quote-designView licenseTwo studies of recumbent lionesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793698/two-studies-recumbent-lionessFree Image from public domain licenseColorful paint stamp poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062045/colorful-paint-stamp-poster-template-editable-designView licensePrincess leads black horse to sitting knight in foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793436/princess-leads-black-horse-sitting-knight-forestFree Image from public domain licenseBlock print poster template, customizable art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152448/block-print-poster-template-customizable-art-designView licenseA standing girl.Georgia Skovgaard (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793495/standing-girlgeorgia-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art exhibition poster template, paint stamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072251/editable-art-exhibition-poster-template-paint-stamp-designView licenseSketch of knight on horseback in front of large crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793606/sketch-knight-horseback-front-large-crossFree Image from public domain licenseCreative inspiration quote poster template, editable block print designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068772/creative-inspiration-quote-poster-template-editable-block-print-designView licenseFlower studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793519/flower-studyFree Image from public domain licenseBrush stroke techniques poster template, editable blue block print designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085684/brush-stroke-techniques-poster-template-editable-blue-block-print-designView licenseOdin on Sleipner. by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923498/odin-sleipnerFree Image from public domain licenseBrush stroke techniques poster template, editable blue paint stamp borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076699/brush-stroke-techniques-poster-template-editable-blue-paint-stamp-borderView licenseDecorative draft.Tondo with two seated figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793247/decorative-drafttondo-with-two-seated-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paint stamp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072643/editable-paint-stamp-poster-templateView licenseTwo sealshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793695/two-sealsFree Image from public domain licenseAruba travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910988/aruba-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDraft vignette for the Danish Museums Art Associationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793527/draft-vignette-for-the-danish-museums-art-associationFree Image from public domain license